Once Marchand (290 career goals)finally pops in No. 30 this season, his entire line, with partners David Pastrnak and Patrice Bergeron , again will have reached that plateau for a third consecutive season.

Marchand (28-58—86) registered an assist vs. the Bolts and now stands 5-12—17 for his current hot stretch, which began Feb. 12. He needs only two more goals to reach the 30-goal plateau for a fifth consecutive season and with 13 games to go has an outside shot of matching his career-best 100 pointsoverall last season.

Brad Marchand keeps delivering on offense and extended his points streak to 12 games in Saturday’s spirited, chippy 5-3 loss to the Lightning on Causeway St.

Now, if you were raised on the high-octane NHL of the ‘70s, ’80s and into the ‘90s, that feat may not catch your eye. But setting aside all “best health” and hygiene practices of the day, you may want to give your eyes a rub there, bub.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, not a single NHL team has had a trio of scorers click for 30 goals or more across three consecutive seasons since the early ‘90s. Three clubs — the Pens, Red Wings, and Islanders — delivered at those levels in the seasons 1991-’92 thru ’93-’94, but no team has done it for what is now better than a quarter-century.

It is yet another example of what a unique “window” the Bruins are living in right now to push for the Cup. A lot more goes into a championship than goal scoring (hand up if you think netminding and luck are on the list), but pop matters. No one pops as consistently as Three-For-Thirty Trio.

As of Sunday morning, not a single NHL club, including the Bruins, yet could boast three 30-goal scorers for the 2019-’20 season. And other than the Bruins, no other NHL cub has ended each of the past two seasons with three 30-goal scorers. If they make it this year, they’ll stand alone.

Patrice Bergeron and his teammates are eyeing a notable mark. Maddie Meyer

“You know what? We don’t really talk about it that much,” said Bergeron, asked on Saturday about the trio’s individual goal-scoring mentality and the dynamic within the group. “Obviously, when you come into a game you want to perform, and that’s part of our game as a line, to produce.

“But it doesn’t matter who gets ‘em, and we don’t talk about it at all. Things falls in place when you don’t chase ‘em.”

Headed into Tuesday’s game in Philadelphia vs. the Flyers, the Three-For-Thirty line has a total 106 goals, exactly what they produced all last season.

Through the 233 regular-season games of the last three seasons, they have lit the red light a total 311 times, for an average 1.34 goals per game.

Three-for-Thirty club

Three (or more) 30-goal scorers used to be a regular thing for the Bruins. Numbers per the Elias Sports Bureau:

3 2018-19 BOS Bergeron, Marchand, Pastrnak

3 2017-18 BOS Bergeron, Marchand, Pastrnak

3 2015-16 BOS Bergeron, Loui Eriksson, Marchand

3 2002-03 BOS Mike Knuble, Glenn Murray, Joe Thornton

3 2001-02 BOS Bill Guerin, Murray, Brian Rolston

3 1993-94 BOS Cam Neely, Adam Oates, Bryan Smolinski

3 1992-93 BOS Joe Juneau, Dmitri Kvartalnov, Oates

3 1990-91 BOS Christian, Hodge, Neely

3 1986-87 BOS McCarthy, Middleton, Neely

4 1984-85 BOS Crowder, Fergus, Middleton, Simmer

3 1983-84 BOS Bourque, Middleton, Pederson

3 1982-83 BOS K. Crowder, Middleton, Pederson

3 1981-82 BOS McNab, Middleton, Pederson

3 1976-77 BOS McNab, Ratelle, Sheppard

3 1975-76 BOS Bucyk, Ratelle, Sheppard

4 1974-75 BOS Esposito, Marcotte, Orr, Sheppard

5 1973-74 BOS Bucyk, Cashman, Esposito, Hodge, Orr

3 1972-73 BOS Bucyk, Esposito, Hodge

3 1971-72 BOS Bucyk, Esposito, Orr

5 1970-71 BOS Bucyk, Esposito, Hodge, McKenzie, Orr

3 1969-70 BOS Bucyk, Esposito, Orr

Power outage

The Bruins power play produced one goal (Pastrnak) Saturday, and it went 1 for 4 overall, a continuation of its popgun pace of late — 6 for 37, 16.2 percent, over the last 13 games.

Worse, the first Boston power play of the night delivered Tampa’s two shorthanded goals, which provided the Bolts what turned out to be an insurmountable edge only 6:10 into the first period.

The goals, which came 62 seconds apart, were the fastest two shorties the Bruins had allowed since a pair by the Red Wings that came only 14 seconds apart on Dec. 28, 1958 — the era soon after the Winged Wheels won the Cup four times in six years.

Coach Bruce Cassidy departed the building Saturday night with the hope that the two shorties act as a wake-up call for his man-up bunch.

“Lack of urgency on our top group,” noted Cassidy, referring to a No. 1 PP unit that has four forwards — Bergeron, Pastrnak, Marchand, Charlie Coyle — and point man Torey Krug. “A little uncharacteristic, but it’s crept into our game. This will be good to get their attention a little bit. It’s crept into practice. It’s crept into our execution and urgency over the last month. A little reset for us, hopefully, and we’ll get back to where we typically operate.”

Flyers streaking

The Bruins were granted an unscheduled day off Sunday and will tune up Monday morning in Brighton ahead of Tuesday night’s matchup the Flyers in Philly. The Flyers own a league-high eight-game winning streak and have won nine of their last 10, paced on offense by Travis Konecny (24 goals, 61 points). He was the 24th pick in the 2015 draft, the same one in which the Bruins selected Jakub Zboril, Jake DeBrusk, and Zach Senyshyn with picks 13, 14, 15. Now with 185 career points, Konecny ranks eighth in total offense in that draft class. He played 2 ½ seasons for OHL Ottawa, Cassidy’s long-ago junior team … Provided Brandon Carlo remains sidelined with a suspected concussion, look for Connor Clifton to draw back into the lineup for his first action since Dec. 29. John Moore filled Carlo’s spot on Saturday and was burned on the Cedric Paquette goal that made it 3-0. Moore, mistakenly opting to make a play on the puck carrier behind the net, left Paquette free in front to pop home Zach Bogosian’s relay to the top of the crease. Back breaker … Tuukka Rask, in net for the loss to the Bolts (20 saves, 4 GA), is the likely starter in Philly, then he’ll split the net chores with Jaro Halak in the Friday-Saturday back-to-backs, first in Buffalo and then home against the Leafs … Rask has 25 wins, one of eight goalies to reach that plateau this season. As of Sunday morning, he led that pack in goals against (2.18) and save percentage (.926). The Flyers’ Carter Hart (24 wins) stood at 2.43 and .913.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.