The Bruins never pulled even after Tampa’s opening two goals, but the sellout crowd at TD Garden was entertained by an array of scraps, crosschecks, pigpiles, scrums, and fights the likes of which are rarely seen in today’s sanitized NHL.

Sparked by a pair of shorthanded goals 62 seconds apart in the first period, the Lightning held on for a 5-3 victory over the Bruins, narrowing Boston’s lead over the Bolts to 7 points in the Atlantic Division.

The Bruins Saturday night saw their winning streak snapped at four games, but their 5-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning turned out to be one of the season’s most entertaining nights of hockey this season.

Advertisement

The loss prevented the Bruins from becoming the first team this year to collect 100 points in the standings. They still own the top spot in the overall standings with a record of 43-14-12.

Tuukka Rask (25-8-6) suffered the loss in the Boston net. Charlie McAvoy, Sean Kuraly, and David Pastrnak (No. 48) scored for the Bruins.

Alex Killorn boosted the Bolts to a 4-2 lead early in the third. Pastrnak pulled the Bruins again within a goal , but Nikita Kucherov closed it with an empty netter with 1:02 remaining in regulation.

The Bruins get back to work Tuesday night in Philadelphia, where the Flyers have staged a second-half surge that will send them into the postseason as one of the favorites to win the Cup.

Observations from the game:

* The night turned crazy late in the second period, just seconds after the officiating crew failed to spot the puck crossing the goal line for what was the second Boston goal.

* It was Sean Kuraly who eventually was credited with the strike, at 18:37, but it was the following 17 seconds that brought the fireworks — touched off when the rabblerousing Anthony Cirelli cracked a crosscheck across the back of Boston captain Zdeno Chara.

Advertisement

* Chara, who needed a few seconds to get up from the belt, looked more disappointed than angry. The hit to his back came as he was about to enter into a tussle with Patrick Maroon. Exhausted at the end of a long shift, Big Z was an easy mark, and * Eventually, when the officials sorted out the center ice fisticuffs, Kuraly was credited with his sixth goal of the season. What had been a 3-0 Bolts lead was down to 3-2.

* Earlier, it was Charlie McAvoy who stopped the Bolts from running away with it, putting one on the board at 14:50 of the second to cut the Tampa lead to 3-1.

* Trailing Charlie Coyle and Jake DeBrusk into the offensive zone, McAvoy skated into a silken feed from Coyle and snapped it by goalie Andrei Vasilevsky. It was the 20th shot of the night the Bruins landed on net, and finally they had one on the board. For McAvoy, who went the first half of the season without a goal, it was his fifth strike in the last 16 games.

* The Bruins had the better of the play in the early going, but the Lighting had the better of the scoreboard, connecting twice across 62 seconds while shorthanded.

* Only seven seconds after Bolts newcomer Barclay Goodrow was whistled off for elbowing Ondrej Kase, it was Cirelli who nailed in the 1-0 lead, snapping a wrister by Tuukka Rask on the short side to polish off a 2-on-1 break. Nice play by the Bolts, who raced directly up ice with the puck after a faceoff in their own end.

Advertisement

* With Goodrow still in the box, Mikhail Sergachev bumped it up to 2-0 at 6:10, set up low in the slot off a feed from Yanni Gourde.

* Tampa did all the damage with only two shots on net. When Rask finally stopped a shot — the third for Tampa — the sellout Garden crowd gave him a mock cheer.

* The Bolts appeared to have the win put away when Cedric Paquette knocked home the 3-0 lead with only 6:50 gone in the second. The Bruins weren’t shorthanded this time, but they looked it, because Paquette was left standing alone at the top of the crease when both Boston blueliners (Torey Krug-John Moore) went behind the net after puck carrier Zach Bogosian. Unprotected, Paquette snapped one under the cross bar off of Bogosian’s perfect feed.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.