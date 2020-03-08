Can we sign up now for an actual postseason clash between the Bruins and Lightning?

With more fights than goals and more penalty minutes than shots, this was a night to take you through a hockey time tunnel, to a bygone era when gloves were dropped and punches thrown with abandon, when tempers ran high and enmity roared, when players jumped to each other’s defense not with words, but with blows to offenders on the other team.

It’s pretty obvious the Bruins and Lightning don’t like each other much, but in their battle to remain atop the Eastern Conference standings, they can’t quit each other either, not with both barreling toward the playoffs thoroughly expecting to intersect at some point again.

“You want to set the stage for what could possibly come,” the Bruins’ Sean Kuraly said. “Neither side wants to give an inch.”

Saturday night was a win for the Lightning, a 5-3 final secured by an empty-net clincher in the closing minute, a nice payback victory on visiting ice for a team that lost to the Bruins at home only five days before.

“I think it was more a response,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said when his postgame press conference opened with the notion this was a mere continuation of Tuesday night’s game. “They wanted to be better. I thought we were the better team up there, and they wanted to prove — listen, I think both of us feel we’re the best team in the Atlantic. We went up there and got two points and they wanted to get two to respond.

"The rivalry has developed now between the two of us and it was more intense matchups and I think that’s what you saw tonight. They were more ready to go off the puck drop than we were and that was the difference tonight.”

This was most certainly a night for the growing familiarity to breed growing contempt, and after Tampa struck early and hard with two shorthanded goals in the first 6:10 of the game, the gloves were off in both a literal and metaphorical way. With no Steven Stamkos on the Lightning on the defensive end, and to a lesser extent no Brandon Carlo on the Bruins one, the ice opened up for plenty of brawling.

Join us near the end of a particularly wild second period, when one fight that involved all 10 players on the ice (goaltenders not included), when one unwitting opponent’s stick was flung high into the air on the wrong end of Zdeno Chara’s flick of frustration, when helmets were skidding across the sheet and bodies were sprawling atop it, including that of the 6-foot-9-inch Chara, brought down when he was hit from behind.

It was a stretch that needed a video replay to confirm a Kuraly shot had indeed snuck across the line at 18:37, a goal that would give the Bruins new life toward the third period, closing their deficit to 3-2, a stretch that seemed to put the Bruins in position for some late home ice heroics.

It wasn’t to be, not with a Brad Marchand slashing penalty setting Alex Killorn up for a power play goal just 1:08 into the period.

“They are a really good hockey team, you spot them two goals, it’s tough,” Cassidy said. “We battled all night to get back in it and we never did. We got back in, but we never got the equalizer. It’s a big hill to climb.”

Still, there is value in the effort. There is value in seeing guys come to each other’s defenses, value in sending a message not just with two points in the standings, but with a few hits into the boards.

“Nobody is looking forward but if you did, you could see playing them again,” Charlie McAvoy said. “I think that’s what was going on out there tonight. We didn’t get the two points but everyone played hard, played physical. I think some of the stuff we’ve talked about is sticking together. We’re a tough group, but seeing guys stick up for each other is good. That’s the kind of hockey we’re going to run into down the road so it’s good to know everyone’s got each other’s backs.”

In the end, it was 14 penalties for 48 minutes for the Lightning; 12 for 46 for the Bruins. Two hockey heavyweights throwing punches and messages with equal force, the Lightning out to remind the Bruins it was they who won the second-round playoff series two years ago by being the heavier team, the Bruins just as focused on channeling last year’s stirring run all the way to the Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final while the top-seeded Lightning sat home, ousted in the opening round.

“Two tough teams battling, knowing you might face each other in the playoffs. You just don’t want to give an inch out there,” losing goalie Tuukka Rask said.

Rask was on the wrong end of those two early shorties, and though let down by a poor power play unit that lost spacing and left players open despite their man advantage, neither he nor Cassidy looked to give him a pass. Even one save there would have kept the game more under control. Instead, it spiraled into a quasi-boxing match.

“It sure seemed every single time something happened in front of the net there was as brawl going on,” Rask said.

And then he smiled, his eyes all but twinkling as he said, “Good clean fun.”

Absolutely. Sign us up for more.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.