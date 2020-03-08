For a team trying to trim its payroll while staying competitive, Perez was a good fit.

Perez, who turns 29 in April, averaged 159 innings for the Rangers and Twins the previous four seasons with a 4.95 earned run average.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — It was a smart move in December when the Red Sox signed lefthander Martin Perez for one year and $6.5 million to be their No. 5 starter.

Then David Price was traded to the Dodgers and Chris Sale felt pain in his left elbow after facing hitters for the first time since last season. He will be out until at least May and, quite possibly, all season.

Now the Red Sox are preparing to open up with Perez as their No. 3 starter. A player who was considered a good bargain is now being counted upon to take on a bigger role he might not necessarily be equipped to handle.

The regular season starts in 18 days and the Red Sox have lined up their rotation. It’ll be Eduardo Rodriguez, Nate Eovaldi, Perez and Ryan Weber for the first four spots. The Sox could use openers in the last slot or find another starter via trade.

No other pitcher in camp has shown he’s deserving of a rotation spot at this point. The huddled masses yearning to breathe major league air haven’t really worked out.

"The other guys we’ve extended out at this point I don’t think anyone has shown us like, hey, they can do it,” said manager Ron Roenicke. “I think when we brought them into camp we felt like their histories suggested they had a chance to do that … Hopefully we see something.”

Perez offered some hope on Sunday with four shutout innings against the Twins. He allowed four hits, all singles, and struck out seven with one walk.

Perez said he focused on location more than velocity. He was effective at 93-94 miles per hour with occasional bursts of 95-96 m.p.h.

The Red Sox have worked with Perez on throwing his changeup more frequently to diversify how he can attack hitters. It was something he had success with early last season pitching for the Twins, then got away from it to his detriment. In the end, they left him off the playoff roster.

Perez has benefited from working with Pedro Martinez on using his legs to keep his delivery straight toward the plate. Perez refers to it as being “on line” with is body.

“I was trying to throw the ball in front of my eyes,” he said.

Perez had been given similar advice by coaches at different points of his career. But it’s different when it comes from a Hall of Famer such as Martinez.

“I’ve heard it a lot before. But to hear it from Pedro, it’s a lot,” he said. “I just came here and want to do my job to help the team the team to win. That’s my goal, to stay healthy and do all that I can.”

Perez was the No. 2 starter with Texas in three seasons, so this is nothing new for him.

“No. It doesn’t matter if you’re going to be a No. 1 or a No. 3,” he said. “I just want the ball every five days to go out there and compete. It doesn’t matter if you’re going to start the first game. The No. 1 is going to do the same job, give the team a chance to win.

Perez enjoyed facing some of his former Twins teammates on Sunday, particularly 22-year-old third baseman Luis Arráez, a fellow Venezuelan he got to know well last season.

“I watched him growing up and we signed from the same academy,” Perez said. “I had a chance to speak with him before he signed and now facing him at the big league level is an honor.”

When Arráez fell behind in the count in the third inning, he yelled back to the mound that he was ready to hit. Perez then struck him out.

“He’s one of my favorite guys and I enjoyed that,” Perez said.

There’s a chance Perez could be what the Sox need, a pitcher who can keep them in games and give their offense a chance. He’s hardly an ideal No. 3 starter, but that’s where they are.

“I think he’s fine,” Roenicke said. “He was a really good pitcher [against] the group he faced today. We feel good with where he is. If we can count on him for a lot of innings; that’s really going to help us. If he throws the ball like he did [Sunday], he’s really going to help us.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.