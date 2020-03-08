BOSTON (AP) — Max Mahoney scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Walter Whyte added 16 and 10 and third-seeded Boston University beat seventh-seeded Bucknell 64-61 in the semifinals of the Patriot League Tournament on Sunday.

Avi Toomer scored inside with 43 seconds left to pull the Bison within three. Javante McCoy missed a 3 for the Terriers late in the shot clock and Toomer came up empty on a tying 3 with five seconds left.

Mahoney missed the front end of a one-and-one but a fullcourt heave was well short for the Bison, who knocked off No. 2 seed American in the quarterfinals.