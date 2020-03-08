The Brooklyn Nets surprisingly split with coach Kenny Atkinson Saturday, even as the team remains on track for a second consecutive playoff berth. The announcement came less than 12 hours after Atkinson guided the Nets to a 139-120 rout of San Antonio. General manager Sean Marks said he and Atkinson had been talking long before that about what was best for the Nets, and they finally concluded it wasn’t their fourth-year coach. Marks offered no specifics but said the decision had nothing to do with the acquisition of Kevin Durant , Kyrie Irving or any other players on the roster. Rather, he said, it was he and Atkinson deciding that the coach who took the Nets from the bottom of the NBA to the playoffs wasn’t the guy who could take them any further — even though Marks said Atkinson had proven himself as an NBA coach.

Advertisement

NFL

Owners hope players reject CBA

A number of NFL owners hope the proposed collective bargaining agreement doesn’t pass with the players because they believe they can negotiate a better deal, with eyes on an 18-game season in the future, a league source told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Saturday. The owners approved the proposed CBA last month, although ESPN reported at the time that the vote was not unanimous. Three-fourths of the owners had to approve the CBA for it to be ratified. Players have until Thursday to cast their votes on the proposal. It will pass if it receives a simple majority (50 percent plus one vote) . It would be in effect for the 2020 league year, with a possible move to a 17-game regular season coming in 2021 at the earliest.

Hockey

Women’s world championships canceled

The women’s world hockey championships in Canada were canceled because of public health concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus. The two-week tournament was set to open March 31, with venues in Halifax and Truro, Nova Scotia …The St. Louis Blues-Chicago Blackhawks telecast on NBCSN on Sunday will be the first time a pro hockey game is led solely by women in the United States. It also coincides with International Women’s Day. Kate Scott will handle play-by-play with Olympic gold medalists AJ Mleczko and Kendall Coyne-Schofield providing analysis. Mleczko will be in the booth with Coyne-Schofield reporting between the team benches at ice level.

Advertisement

Tennis

Andreescu pulls out of Indian Wells

Reigning US Open champion Bianca Andreescu of Canada will not defend her title at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif., because of a lingering left knee injury. Andreescu dropped out of the WTA Tour Premier Mandatory event , four days before the main draw begins. She hasn’t played a competitive match since suffering the injury in late October in China. The two-week combined men’s and women’s tournament starts next week. Players will have to manage their own towels on court and ball kids will wear gloves while working matches because of the outbreak of the coronavirus. Tournament organizers are offering fans uneasy about the spread of the disease a refund for this year’s event or a credit for next year … Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin withstood a strong challenge from Alison van Uytvanck to win, 7-6 (7-5), 6-7 (2-7), 7-6 (7-2), and reach the Lyon Open final in France. The top-seeded American, who trailed 2-0 in the deciding tiebreaker, faces unseeded Anna-Lena Friedsam in Sunday’s final. The German player upset seventh-seeded Russian Daria Kasatkina, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 … Host Australia advanced to the Davis Cup Finals in November with a tight 3-1 win over Brazil on hard courts in Adelaide. John Millman beat Brazil’s Thiago Monteiro, 6-7, (6-8), 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-3), in the deciding match.

Advertisement

Gymnastics

Hurd wins all-round title at American Cup

American Morgan Hurd won the women’s all-around title at the American Cup in Milwaukee. This marks the second time in three years that Hurd has won the all-around title at the American Cup, the first major international competition leading to the Tokyo Games. Hurd posted a total score of 55.832 to lead the 12 competitors. Fellow American Kayla DiCello was second with 55.132. Hitomi Hatakeda of Japan was third with 53.799.

Baseball

Yankees’ Sanchez scratched

New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez was scratched from batting practice due to a sore back, though manager Aaron Boone said he doesn’t think the problem is serious … Oscar Mercado’s left wrist is only sprained, and the Cleveland Indians are crossing their fingers it will heal in time for the outfielder to be ready for opening day. An MRI taken Friday confirmed the sprain, which happened when Mercado made a diving catch in an exhibition game the previous day in Scottsdale.

Miscellany

Johnson to try IndyCar

Seven-time NASCAR Cup winner Jimmie Johnson said he’s going to do an IndyCar team test with McLaren Racing on April 6. Johnson said he wasn’t sure if the one-day team test in Birmingham, Alabama, would lead to an IndyCar future, but he’s intrigued by the “totally different environment” of open-wheel racing … Former soccer star Ronaldinho and his brother Roberto Assis were taken in handcuffs to a courthouse in Paraguay following their arrest for allegedly entering the country with falsified documents. Prosecutors are seeking to extend the detention of the two men , while defense lawyer Sérgio Queiroz says they should be freed because they are not a threat or flight risk.

Advertisement











