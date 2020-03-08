“We probably played our most complete game we played all year,” said Northeastern coach Dave Flint. “Start to finish we were flying. It was a credit to the team, they played unbelievable, they played as fast as I’ve seen us play, moving the puck well, did a lot of things, it all came together today and it was really special to see.”

No. 1 seed Northeastern (32-4-2) built a 3-1 lead in the first period and added another goal in the second before a five-goal onslaught in the third to cruise to the win at Merrimack College’s Lawler Rink.

NORTH ANDOVER – An attacking Northeastern team earned a decisive victory against UConn in the Hockey East Women’s Championship final Sunday, 9-1, winning this tournament for the third straight year and continuing a dominant run.

Advertisement

Junior defensewoman Skylar Fontaine began the scoring 6:27 into the opening period, assisted by Alina Mueller and Megan Carter, before freshman left wing Jess Schryver made it 2-0 with assists from sophomore right wing Chloé Aurard and Mueller.

UConn (19-18-2) cut the lead in half late in the first, with Catherine Crawley scoring off assists from Morgan Wabick and Ainsley Svetek. Crawley tapped in a rebound into the upper right corner beyond Northeastern junior goaltender Aerin Frankel (19 saves).

Mueller scored again for Northeastern before the first intermission and it was all NU from there. Matti Hartman had the only goal in the second before Aurard, Katie Cipra, Schryver, Codie Cross and Peyton Anderson each scored in the third. Aurard scored on a power play; all other scoring came at even strength.

Mueller, with her goal and three assists, had five points despite coming off the ice with more than seven minutes remaining in the third period. It was the most points for a player in a final game of this tournament, one of many accomplishments Mueller brushed off as unimportant relative to her team’s goals.

Advertisement

“It doesn’t mean a lot, to be honest,” she said. “I just wanted to win this trophy with this team. I mean, it’s nice if you see after two periods that you’re getting there, you’re pretty close to winning. It’s just nice, we could enjoy the game. I was just having fun on the ice. That’s why the puck went in.”

UConn goalie Morgan Fisher ( 27 saves) was taking rapid fire for the majority of the difficult outing, but Connecticut coach Chris Mackenzie said his message to her as she closes out her career was to be proud of a strong overall tournament and her impact on the program.

“This doesn’t define your career," Mackenzie said, referencing his message to Fisher. “She’s one of a list of great goalies we’ve had and will continue to have going forward. I hope this motivates us to get back. I’m motivated right now to get back to this thing right here and make it right. I think that’s my hope, that it just propels our program even higher.”

Though the tournament field was defined by lower seeds making deep runs, with this being the first time in league history that two or more lower-seeded teams advanced to the semifinals, Northeastern’s victory is a continuation of top-level dominance.

The Huskies, who have been in the title game in four consecutive years, have won the Bertagna Trophy for the third straight year. After his players swarmed up from behind carrying a cooler full of water, Flint, who took over a struggling program in 2008, was pleased that this year’s suit held up better than last year’s to the celebratory dousing.

Advertisement

Frankel, Fontaine, Maine’s Ida Press, Mueller, Wabick and Aurard were named to the all-tournament team and Mueller was named tournament MVP. Mueller is one of three finalists for the 2020 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award, the top individual prize in women’s college hockey.

“She’s proven that she’s one of the best, if not the best, player in the country,” Flint said.

Nora Princiotti can be reached at nora.princiotti@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @NoraPrinciotti.