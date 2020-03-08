BREAKDOWN: The Sox scored four runs in the seventh inning to take a 5-3 lead. Jonathan Lucroy had a two-run double. They added two more in the eighth inning on a triple by Chad De La Guerra. The bullpen nearly gave it away when Chris Mazza allowed three runs in the ninth. Durbin Feltman came and allowed an RBI single before getting the final out on a deep fly ball to center.

PLAYER OF THE DAY: Lefthander Martin Perez worked four scoreless innings and struck out seven. He has a 1.35 ERA in three starts.

NEXT GAME: The Sox play the Braves in North Port on Monday at 6:05 p.m. Ryan Weber is scheduled to start against Felix Hernandez. King Felix has worked 8 2/3 innings in three games and allowed two runs. He is in Atlanta’s camp on a minor league contract.

