The Ruderman Family Foundation, an organization dedicated to the inclusion of people with disabilities in media, honored writing and filmmaking duo Bobby and Peter Farrelly on March 3 at the Waldorf Astoria, Beverly Hills. The Farrelly brothers, having spoken about the lack of visibility for actors with disabilities in Hollywood, join the list of award recipients including actress and activist Marlee Matlin and Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps, and former U.S. Senator Tom Harkin. A host of celebrities turned out to support the filmmakers, including Larry David, Cheryl Hines, Kevin Nealon, Rosemarie DeWitt and New England Patriot Julian Edelman. Emmy award winner Zuri Hall emceed the event. Following the ceremony, the “Green Book” creators donated the prize from the award to charity.