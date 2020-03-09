Understand how to market your small business and network with others at this workshop for working mothers hosted by the city of Boston. Children are welcome. Tuesday, 10 a.m. to noon, 26 Court St., Boston Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

WORKSHOP

Grow your side hustle

Learn how to use your free time to start a side business at this workshop from Staples Spotlight. Tuesday, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Staples Saugus, 444 Broadway, Saugus. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Wednesday

NETWORKING

Advertisement

Pass the pizza

Connect with local women and support their businesses at this networking event hosted by Hustle Up Networking. Wednesday, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Hearth Pizzeria, 974 Great Plain Ave., Needham. $10. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

WORKSHOP

Scale up

Learn from experts how to pitch, market, and launch your startup at this event from business organization Boston New Technology. Wednesday, 6 to 9 p.m., The Yard: Back Bay, 120 St. James Ave., Boston. $10 to $99. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8.