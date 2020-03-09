The drop-off roiled markets in Asia and Europe, and US markets braced for a plunge when the New York Stock Exchange opens at 9:30 a.m.

The benchmark US crude price was down over 20 percent, the biggest daily drop since the Gulf war in 1991.

A fight among major crude oil-producing nations jolted investors who already were on edge about the surging costs of a virus outbreak.

As the outbreak of the novel coronavirus spreads globally, stock markets around the world have been reacting with volatility. The Globe is providing live updates on the financial markets Monday as investors brace for a rocky day.

Markets reopen after ‘circuit breaker’ pauses trading for 15 minutes

The stock market on Wall Street has reopened after it was paused for 15 minutes following a sharp drop of more than 7 percent minutes after trading began on Monday. The drop continued after trading resumed, with the Dow falling more than 2,000 points shortly before 10 a.m. before recovering slightly.

Monday, March 9, 9:49 a.m.

Stock market ‘circuit breaker’ hasn’t been triggered since Dec. 2008

(Bloomberg) — A 15-minute trading halt trading halt took hold after the S&P 500 Index fell 7% to 2,764.21 as of 9:34 a.m. in New York, triggering the breaker for the first time since December 2008 at the depths of the financial crisis. Futures had plunged 4.89% overnight Sunday, triggering exchange rules that limit losses on those contracts and distorting price discovery for the cash market before the opening.

When trading resumes, another 15-minute pause will happen if losses reach 13%, a drop that would put the S&P 500 at 2,585.96. If the decline hits 20%, or 2,377.9, markets will close for the day. Only the 20% rule applies in the final 35 minutes of cash trading. Traders have never seen a 13% or 20% breaker trip.

Monday, March 9, 9:35 a.m.

New York Stock Exchange trading paused after Dow plunges shortly after opening

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks plunged 7% on Wall Street Monday, triggering a trading halt for 15 minutes. The steep drop followed similar falls in Europe after a fight among major crude-producing countries jolted investors already on edge about the widening fallout from the outbreak of the new coronavirus. Indexes in London and Frankfurt dropped by more than 7%. The benchmark for Italy, where the industrial and financial heartland was put in lockdown, fell 11%. Oil prices are down about 20%, deepening a rout that began when Saudi Arabia, Russia and other producers failed to agree on cutting output. Bond yields sank to new lows.

Monday, March 9, 9:00 a.m.

Global stocks, oil plunge over fight for crude production

