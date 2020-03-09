MIT has announced that all large classes with more than 150 students will go online starting on Tuesday, to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The university expects the change to impact about 20 classes. Midterm exams for these large classes will occur on schedule for now, but the university is spreading students across several classrooms so that smaller numbers of students are in each room and have limited contact with each other, the university said.

MIT said that there are no known cases of coronavirus on campus, and that the risk remains low. But the university needs to move quickly to prevent the potential transmission of the disease, Ian Waitz, vice chancellor for undergraduate and graduate education, wrote today in a letter to deans and department heads, according to the university’s internal news publication.