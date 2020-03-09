Serves 2 generously

3 frozen bananas, thickly sliced 2 tablespoons peanut butter 3 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder 3 tablespoons whole milk, almond milk, or milk of choice Pinch of salt ½ teaspoons vanilla extract

1. In a food processor, combine the bananas, peanut butter, cocoa powder, milk, salt, and vanilla.

2. Process until smooth and creamy. Transfer to a freezer container and chill for 2 to 3 hours, or until firm.

Sally Pasley Vargas