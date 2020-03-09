Serves 2 generously
|3
|frozen bananas, thickly sliced
|2
|tablespoons peanut butter
|3
|tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder
|3
|tablespoons whole milk, almond milk, or milk of choice
|Pinch of salt
|½
|teaspoons vanilla extract
1. In a food processor, combine the bananas, peanut butter, cocoa powder, milk, salt, and vanilla.
2. Process until smooth and creamy. Transfer to a freezer container and chill for 2 to 3 hours, or until firm.
Sally Pasley Vargas
