“This was a business opportunity coupled with a social experiment,” said co-owner Kobie Evans, noting that Boston’s booming economy and wealth doesn’t often trickle down to people of color. "This was a project to see if we could change that.”

Pure Oasis, which opens at 11 a.m. in Dorchester, is also the first marijuana store owned by people in the state’s economic empowerment program, designed to aid those who were targeted by the war on drugs. Its grand opening marks a milestone in Massachusetts’ pioneering effort to use some of legalization’s windfall to rectify racial and social inequities.

Nearly four years after Massachusetts voters legalized recreational marijuana, Boston will get its first adult-use cannabis store on Monday.

Advertisement

Evans, 48, a real estate agent, and his co-owner, Kevin Hart, 45, a hospital director of operations, decided to start the business during the campaign to legalize marijuana in August 2016. They were sitting at Slade’s, a long-running Black-owned bar, lamenting the lack of wealth among people of color in Boston.

As Black men, both had experienced being targeted by the police. Evans had tried pot, but he never loved it. Hart had also avoided it since being arrested for smoking pot in a college dorm room.

Nevertheless, they wanted to seize the opportunity they saw when Massachusetts voters approved legalization in November 2016. The law included the nation’s first mandate to ensure that the disproportionately Black, Latino, and low-income communities with high rates of pot arrests benefit from the new industry.

Pure Oasis co-owners Kobie Evans (left) and Kevin Hart overcame many challenges to become the first economic empowerment applicants to open a pot store in the state, and the first cannabis shop in Boston. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Since then, Massachusetts’ cannabis industry has evolved at a far slower pace than in other states, largely due to layers of bureaucracy and bottlenecks in local and state government. Within Massachusetts, Boston — which will eventually have at least 52 pot stores, according to state requirements — has lagged behind other municipalities in approving retailers.

Advertisement

The state’s first two cannabis stores opened in November 2018, in Northampton and Leicester, near Worcester. Now, nearly 40 stores have opened, generating $550 million in sales in 15 months. Greater Boston’s first cannabis store opened a year ago in Brookline.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh congratulated Pure Oasis’s owners on Friday. He rejected suggestions that Boston should have moved faster.

“I would rather be consistent and steady and have a very good outcome than rush and start approving facilities all over,” Walsh said Friday. “I don’t think it took a long time.”

Pure Oasis’s owners received city approval for their Dorchester store fairly quickly. But for their other two planned stores, in Mattapan and Medford, they have joined scores of other businesses struggling to move forward with local governments, paying thousands of dollars in monthly rent to hold the real estate, with no guarantee of future success.

Pure Oasis might have not made it this far, had it not been for a family friend investing money in their company.

“It’s surreal to make it to the finish line because this started over a conversation about there not being opportunities for people who look like us,” Hart said. “It’s a bittersweet feeling also, because although we are super excited about the opportunity this presents for us, we know there are lots of people who look like us who won’t be able to reach this level of success because of some of the obstacles.”

Advertisement

So far, just 18 of more than 300 pot licenses awarded in Massachusetts have gone to people in the state’s economic empowerment or social equity programs, which offer training and faster reviews for people from areas with high marijuana arrest rates.

Evans said the lessons learned in trying to boost communities of color would reverberate nationwide.

“Massachusetts has been a cautionary tale of what is possible and what shouldn’t happen," Evans said. "We didn’t necessarily have the prettiest execution, but it has affected the rest of the country in a way that should make it easier for people [of color] in Chicago or when New York legalizes.”

Pure Oasis expects about 1,000 customers daily. Its first customer is slated to be Niambe McIntosh, the daughter of legendary Jamaican musician Peter Tosh.

To control crowds, Pure Oasis will have several police details and security staff watching for people blocking the sidewalk, traffic issues, parking problems, and public pot smoking.

In exchange for those potential problems, Ed Gaskin, executive director of Greater Grove Hall Main Streets, said the city should have required Pure Oasis to commit to specific donations for the neighborhood.

“We wanted to make sure we got something in return for the loss of parking, additional traffic congestion, etc.,” Gaskin said in an e-mail. “Our worst fear is the cannabis business would be like the liquor stores that generate problems for the community such as substance abuse.”

Pure Oasis’s owners said they have hired 40 people, largely from the area and some with criminal records, and chose local minority contractors. They plan to donate to local groups working on poverty-related issues. They anticipate economic benefits, too, as their customers visit nearby businesses.

Advertisement

Inside the store Friday, Boston police Commissioner William Gross noted Pure Oasis’s contributions to the community were a far cry from the illegal dealers he was used to.

“These gentlemen here, I’m sure are going to contribute to programs and initiatives that benefit the community, both economically, providing jobs, but programs and initiatives that support the youth in the community and the seniors,” Gross said. “I can’t say a weed house has ever done that.”

While Pure Oasis will welcome all the customers it can, city officials acknowledged that having other stores in the city would ease the burden on Grove Hall. Officials said the city’s next three stores would likely be: Ascend Mass by North Station, Berkshire Roots in East Boston, and Patriot Care, a medical marijuana dispensary already open near Downtown Crossing that wants to sell recreational pot.

Walsh’s administration recently appointed a five-member cannabis board that will recommend businesses to move forward. So far, the city has approved 14, three of which are economic empowerment applicants.

The city passed an ordinance aimed at boosting cannabis business ownership by “equity businesses” owned by local entrepreneurs from groups most affected by drug policing. The ordinance requires an equal ratio of equity businesses to non-equity businesses to move forward in Boston.

Advertisement

Naomi Martin can be reached at naomi.martin@globe.com. Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.