A minor earthquake shook southwestern parts of Maine Monday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

At 8:07 a.m., a 2.2 magnitude earthquake occurred 6 kilometers north of Mount Vernon, according to the USGS. State police didn’t receive any calls alerting them of the quake, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland said.

““I haven’t heard of any damage from any [earthquakes] recently,” said Andy Pohl, a meteorologist at the Gray, Maine National Weather Service.