MONTPELIER, Vt. — Four Vermont schools in separate districts at opposite ends of the state are closed because of concerns about possible exposure to the new coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington, which is treating a patient with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, is offering drive-up testing for people referred for testing by a health-care provider.

In Williston, the Allen Brook School and the Williston Central School are closed Monday because a staff member stayed at an out-of-state hotel at the end of February break where other guests had confirmed cases of COVID-19.