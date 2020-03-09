The annual Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI) will be held virtually instead, through Wednesday. The conference draws about 4,000 attendees each year, said Mark Aurigemma, a convention spokesman.

Five conventions that would have drawn thousands of people to the Boston area have been canceled as concerns mount about the spread of the coronavirus.

The annual Directions conference, hosted by the International Data Corporation for about 1,000 analysts and scheduled to begin Tuesday, has also been canceled. The conference said it will be live-streaming the keynote addresses.

The Cognitive Neuroscience 2020 conference, slated to run from Saturday to next Tuesday, will be held virtually. Organizers were expecting approximately 1,500 attendees, said Lisa M.P. Munoz, a spokeswoman for the society.

Boston University’s “Power of Narrative” conference for journalists (which is co-sponsored by the Globe) scheduled for March 20-22, was postponed until next year, and Harvard’s “WeCode” conference, for women engineers, was also canceled.

The Seafood Expo North America, one of the biggest trade shows in Boston, has already been postponed. The event, scheduled for March 15-17, was expected to draw some 18,000 attendees to the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.

Despite the growing concern about the coronavirus spreading across the nation and across the world, a number of major conferences taking place in the next few weeks are proceeding as planned, including the New England Cannabis Convention with an estimated 21,000 attendees and the National Restaurant Association New England Food Show with an estimated 8,000 attendees.

“Restaurants are open for business and so are we,” the convention center website reads.

In addition to some conventions, arts events are also being canceled.

The New England Folk Festival, which says it draws 2,500 attendees to Acton from around the world and features more than 1,000 performers, said it was also canceling its April 24-26 gathering due to coronavirus concerns.

“Sometimes things change with alarming speed, and we are reduced to hoping that our heads would stop spinning. With great sadness, I must report that the NEFFA Board has decided to cancel the 2020 NEFFA Festival,” Janet Yeracaris, president of the New England Folk Festival Association, said on the group’s website.

More than 110,000 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in countries worldwide, including more than 500 US cases reported to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The US cases have been reported from 34 states plus New York City and Washington, D.C. Nineteen people have died from the disease, 18 of them in Washington state and one in California, a CDC official said at a news briefing Monday.

Twenty-eight cases have been reported in Massachusetts, with most of them linked to a company meeting of biotech giant Biogen in Boston late last month. No one has died from the disease yet in the state.













