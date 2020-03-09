An 85-year-old woman died Sunday after the car she was riding in with her daughter and granddaughter was involved in a three-car crash in Brookline, police said.
The crash happened around 2 p.m., when a 65-year-old Brookline man driving north on Hammond Street veered into oncoming traffic and hit two cars, Brookline police said in a statement Sunday.
The first car struck was being driven by a Brookline woman and had five people inside, including two children aged 8 and 10.
The second car that was struck was carrying Judith Spencer, a resident of the Sophia Snow House in West Roxbury. The car was being driven by her daughter, and was also carrying her 10-year-old granddaughter. All three riders were taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, where Spencer was pronounced dead.
The children in the first car were treated and released from Boston Children’s Hospital, while the three adults were treated and released from Brigham and Women’s Hospital.
The man who caused the crash was in his car alone and was in stable condition at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, police said Sunday night.
No further information was immediately available.
The Brookline Police Traffic Unit is investigating.