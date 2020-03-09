An 85-year-old woman died Sunday after the car she was riding in with her daughter and granddaughter was involved in a three-car crash in Brookline, police said.

The crash happened around 2 p.m., when a 65-year-old Brookline man driving north on Hammond Street veered into oncoming traffic and hit two cars, Brookline police said in a statement Sunday.

The first car struck was being driven by a Brookline woman and had five people inside, including two children aged 8 and 10.