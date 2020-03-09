Brown University President Christina H. Paxson wrote to the Brown community on March 4, detailing plans to cut its campus greenhouse gas emissions by 75 percent by 2025 and to pull investments from fossil fuel businesses.

But they emphasized that more remains to be done and called for Harvard University and other Ivy League colleges to take similar steps.

PROVIDENCE -- Brown University climate change activists on Monday congratulated the university for divesting 90 percent of its $4 billion endowment from fossil fuel corporations and planning to sell the remaining 10 percent.

“To date, 90 percent of investments in companies that extract fossil fuels have been sold, and the remainder is being liquidated as it becomes possible to do so,” Paxson wrote. “In the meantime, the Investment Office has made no new investments in this area.”

Andrew Javens, a lead student organizer with Brown Climate Action Now, congratulated Brown for being the first Ivy League college to take that step.

“Brown’s decision makes it even clearer that the arguments against divestment do not hold water,” he said in a statement issued Monday. “As students, we take pride in our university’s position and strongly encourage it to formalize divestment and build on this foundation.”

The administration’s decision follows years of student organizing that began with Brown Divest Coal and Fossil Free Brown.

Brown alumna Mara Freilich, a Brown Divest Coal co-founder who is now a doctoral candidate in the MIT-Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute, urged Brown to continue to full divestment from fossil fuels.

“As people around the world already feel the effects of climate change and ongoing effects of fossil fuel extraction in their communities, ceasing all fossil fuel production and consumption is urgently necessary,” she said.

Brown University Professor J. Timmons Roberts, of the Institute at Brown for Environment and Society, said the university’s announcement “reflects another step in Brown becoming a leader on mobilizing the substantial resources of these Ivy institutions to address the emergency climate change is causing. And there’s much more we can be doing.”

For example, a new effort led by Brown Climate Action Now aims to sever all ties between Brown and companies that are “funding climate misinformation and undermining science-based climate policy.” The group of students, faculty and alumni hopes to make the Brown Minimum Standards for Business and Financial Relations a national model.

Meanwhile, activists called for Harvard to follow Brown’s lead.

“Collectively, the Ivy League alone has almost $140 billion of endowment funds, about a quarter of all U.S. university endowments,” said Caleb Schwartz, a student organizer with Fossil Fuel Divest Harvard. “If all Ivies were to divest like Brown has, it would issue a strong blow to the social license of the fossil fuel industry.”

Harvard philosophy Professor Ned Hall, a member of Harvard Faculty for Divestment, said, “It is wonderful to see that, at last, an Ivy League institution has taken a position of leadership in the midst of this escalating crisis. Here at Harvard, the call for such leadership rings louder with each passing day.”

In February, Harvard faculty voted overwhelmingly to call for the school to divest from fossil fuel companies. Harvard’s endowment is valued at about $40.9 billion.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com