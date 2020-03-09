Welcome to the Dull Men’s Club, which proudly clings to the motto “where being extraordinarily ordinary is celebrated.”

Harrington breezily runs through some items, then green lights the process to its free-flow discourse. There are usually 20 to 25 guys, grouped around a rectangular table, almost all of them wearing their black and gold baseball caps with bold letters on the front: DMC.

SOUTHBOROUGH — It is 10 a.m. on the nose, and Bill Harrington gavels the meeting to its start, as he does every Friday.

One member brings up the subject of water heaters. Snore. Another has something to say about ladybugs. Really? Another wants to talk about rock balancing. Yawn.

Halfway through the meeting the room suddenly goes silent. “Did everyone fall asleep?” chairman Harrington asks.

Dull Men’s Club.

“I joined because the name made me chuckle,” says Mike Backer, “and there’s no agenda. Just show up.” Got something on your mind, just blurt it out.

DMC members are from Southborough, Marlborough, and Westborough. Age range: 60 to 90 years old. Most of them are retired; some stay busy in their own way. Backer, 71, worked in human resources. Now he’s a justice of the peace. “I’ve done about 780 weddings,” he says.

Elliott Simons, 75, read a DMC notice in the Southborough Senior Center Bulletin. “I had to check it out,” he says. “I had no idea what to expect.” What he discovered was that one man’s notion of dull can be another’s idea of time well spent together. Everybody’s got a story to tell, right?

“In this room there are over a 1,000 years of lives that have been lived,” says Simons. In other words, shouldn’t someone have something even mildly interesting to say? And if not, that’s OK, too. You’re always welcome.

“We have a commonality, there’s a shared understanding here,” says Simons, a retired electrical engineer, “and there’s comfort in that. We’re tribal.”

There was life prior to their Dull Men existence, their jobs wide-ranging: scientists, barbers, engineers, guys who established start-up companies. One member worked for NASA. Most of the guys are war veterans. They have stories.

But essentially talk here is mundane-laden, respecting the club’s name.

“We’re a little boring,” says Vincent Acampora, 79, whose wife of 56 years, Suzanne, works in the kitchen of the Southborough Senior Center where the DMC meets.

Acampora, who worked 28 years at General Electric, points out that “some of the guys come here on crutches or in wheelchairs. We’re here to listen to what a guy has to say, and we just throw in our 2 cents worth.” Thirty guys, 30 voices.

Only two subjects are taboo: politics and religion. Sports talk doesn’t get much play, either.

Harrington started the club seven years ago. The Dull Men’s Club had its origin in England. A DMC later sprouted in New York City in the 1980s. Here’s how Harrington heard that club started. A member of the New York Athletic Club realized one day that none of them played squash, tennis, or golf and blurted out “we’re a dull group.”

Members agreed, and a Dull Men’s Club began.

Mel Kizner, 83, was a consultant in the banking industry and Wall Street. “We’re friendly but dull,” says Kizner, a former Army Ranger from Southborough. “Last week we talked about security clearance.” Another time how to make knots with rope was explored.

Good thing the meetings are well stocked with coffee, otherwise it can be a long, long hour.

Harrington got the inspiration to start the club from the established (15 years) Pembroke Dull Men’s Club, which serves the Duxbury, Hanson, Halifax area. “It started as a bereavement group for men who’d lost their wives,” says Jeff Bolger, 70, the Pembroke chairman. “We’ve got two guys over 90. One, 93, just died."

Pembroke Dull Men’s Club allows political talk. “But if it gets too heated someone will yell out ‘how ‘bout those Red Sox?’ says Bolger. That’s a momentum breaker right there.

Pamela LeFrancois, the director of the Southborough Senior Center, opened the doors to the DMC after meeting with Harrington. She recalls asking a member what he planned to talk about that day. “He wanted to talk about collecting menus, and that’s what they did,” says LeFrancois.

So here’s the point. These guys wouldn’t have it any other way. Nobody forces them to come here. They tested the waters, liked this place, enjoyed the company. Talk to any one of them and the word camaraderie will pop up. “Everybody likes to be part of a group,” says LeFrancois.

So there you go.

“This is the highlight of their week,” says Harrington. “It’s wonderful.”

Besides, dull is just another four-letter word, drab though it may be.

