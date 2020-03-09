The doctors told Ed and Mary there was something wrong with Eddie. His head shook.

Eddie Quin was born in 1957, the first child of Ed and Mary Quin of Malden.

Back then, when a child had such difficulties, there was almost an expectation that the family couldn’t handle it, that the state would have to step in.

Mary and Ed Quin could handle anything. The idea that they would put their Eddie in an institution was a nonstarter.

Eddie grew up in a house in Malden with a brother and three sisters who loved him to pieces.

I got lucky and became friends with Tommy Quin, Eddie’s younger brother. Among all of Tommy’s friends, Eddie was just accepted for who he was. He wasn’t going to be a brain surgeon, but, then, neither were any of us.

Mary Quin hated it when people called Eddie “mentally retarded.” Mary liked to say Eddie was different, just like a lot of people are different, and it’s up to the rest of us to figure it out.

All these years later, it’s hard to explain how ordinary everything about Eddie was. Nobody patronized him. We all just understood that Eddie was different and so what?

Eddie hit a home run off me in Little League. I didn’t try to let him hit it. Eddie could rake. He was like Wily Mo Pena for the Red Sox: He swung and missed a lot, but when he hit the ball, it went a mile.

Eddie would turn his head from side to side, like Stevie Wonder, when he talked, and, boy, could he talk. He would walk up to my house from Malden Square and I’d say, “Hey, Bunza,” which was one of his nicknames, and then my mother would come out on the porch and the two of them would go on and on because the two of them would talk to a telephone pole.

Tommy Quin was protective of his big brother and none of us was surprised when Tommy became a cop. He did not like bullies, and when he joined the State Police he made a point of locking people like that up.

Eddie was very proud that his brother became a police officer. Eddie loved cops. The cops in Malden loved him back and always had his back, when he rode his bike all over town and, as he got older, walked all over town. The cops used to call him the mayor of Malden, and Eddie liked that. When his mother got a job as a secretary for Jim Conway, the actual mayor of Malden and one of his father’s oldest friends, Eddie was still the mayor.

Eddie worked as a janitor. When Eddie’s parents retired, they moved to the Cape but Mary would drive up to the group home in Wakefield, where Eddie lived. She’d take Eddie out to the China Moon in Stoneham for lunch and one day while they were eating Eddie said he had seen on the TV that there was a bad fire in Everett, and he wanted to help the people who got put out of their houses.

Eddie asked his mother to drive him to the bank and had the teller cut him a check for $25, which he gave to the relief fund. That was Bunza.

Eddie died the other day. He was 62.

Right before he lost his voice, his sister Marybeth visited him at the hospital and he was his ever-optimistic self.

“I don’t think God wants to take me right now," he said, Marybeth recalled.

He told Marybeth he loved her.

“How much?” she asked.

“A lot,” Eddie Quin said.

A lot of the guys I grew up with went to the wake. Marybeth and her sisters, Kathy and Theresa, told us how good we were to Eddie, but, honestly, it was the other way around.

Eddie taught us how to be better human beings. What a lesson. What a legacy. We owe Bunza. Big time.





















Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.