The department had in the past released 10 years of data about the encounters, which officers refer to as field interrogations and observations. Officers on patrol still write the reports, which department officials use in investigations, in their database of suspected gang members, and in deciding where to send patrols.

Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell filed a subpoena with the city Monday morning demanding data the Boston Police Department had not made available to the public since 2017 about how and where officers stop, search, and record observations of city residents.

But since the department last made its 2016 data public in mid-2017, residents have had no way of knowing how many people police officers are stopping, where the stops are taking place, or who officers are focusing on.

“By keeping residents in the dark about what’s happening on our streets, the administration is failing to build trust with communities that it desperately needs to,” said Campbell, chair of the council’s committee on public safety and criminal justice. “The city needs to release this data immediately.”

The mayor’s office and the police department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

When the Globe filed a public records request for updated data in November, a spokesman for the police department said it no longer compiles the data for public release.

In the subpoena, Campbell asked for “documents related to the Boston Police Department’s field interrogation and observation policy as well as the field interrogation and observation data from 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020.” The city has a week to comply.

When the data was released, it showed a focus on Black and Latino residents — but also a decline in the number of stops conducted overall.

From 2011 to April of 2015, 58.5 percent of FIO subjects were Black, 22.8 percent white, and 13.1 percent Latino. About 74 percent of FIO subjects had “prior records reported by the officers," police said at the time.

In 2016, almost 70 percent of stops involved Black people. The analysis also found police were stopping fewer people — from a high of 55,684 in 2008 to 9,049 stops involving 14,995 people in 2016.









Gal Tziperman Lotan can be reached at gal.lotan@globe.com or at 617-929-2043.