Composite sketch of man whose torso was found in Sandwich in 2014.

An advisory from the State Police Commonwealth Fusion Center dated Jan. 17 said that a private lab developed a composite facial image based on the victim’s DNA.

Authorities have released a composite sketch of the man whose torso was discovered in Sandwich in 2014 , but while investigators now know what he may have looked like, his identity remains a mystery, according to State Police.

The victim, whose torso was found in a dune area of Town Neck Beach in June 2014, is described in the advisory as a Black male approximately 5-foot-8 to six feet tall, who weighed in the range of 220 to 230 pounds. At the time of his death, the notice says, the victim was “in good health but not overly muscular.”

In addition, his torso had a three to four-inch scar on the right side of the abdomen, possibly from a prior hernia surgery, according to the advisory.

The notice said a dark blue tee-shirt associated with the remains had the words “I Got Serviced” etched in front with italic lettering and a logo on the back for a company called “Windustrial,” as well as other vendors.

“Also associated with the body was a ‘Cart-All’ two wheel dolly that has a blue plastic base, which can be folded in along the wheels,” the advisory said. “According to employees at Windustrial, the t-shirt is over six years old.”

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call State Police Sergeant Matthew R. Lavoie at 508-790-5799.

Lavoie said Monday via e-mail that the actual victim may look slightly different than the composite image developed by Parabon NanoLabs.

At the time of the grim discovery, Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe said tips had come in from all around Greater Boston.

"Some of them are ready to be dismissed pretty readily,” O’Keefe said of the tips in 2014, shortly after the discovery. “We still encourage people that think they have any knowledge of someone wearing that T-shirt, matching that physical description, to come to the police.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.