Casey Shearer was a Brown University student who died in 2000, less than a week before he was to graduate, because of an undetected viral infection. His father, Derek N. Shearer, was a friend and economic adviser to President Clinton, who spoke at his memorial service.

The 42nd president had been scheduled to speak at the Casey Shearer lecture, but now the university is hoping to reschedule the event for the fall, Brown spokesman Brian Clark said Monday.

The coronavirus has prompted Brown University to postpone a March 19 speech by former President Bill Clinton.

On Monday, a new Brown University policy took effect, requiring that all in-person events with 100 attendees or more must be postponed, canceled or offered via digital technology. The policy applies to locations both on and away from campus.

Clark said Brown plans to announce soon how the new policy will apply to athletic events.

Brown has suspended all university-sponsored travel to international destinations.

And it is requiring that anyone returning to the United States after any travel to China, Iran, Italy, or South Korea remain quarantined in a U.S. location away from campus for at least 14 days before returning to Brown.

“We recognize the impact that these measures will have and fully appreciate the cooperation of all students, faculty and staff as we contend with what has become a global health emergency,” Brown University President Christina H. Paxson wrote in a message to the campus community.

“Our foremost priority remains protecting the health and safety of all members of the Brown community,” she said. “At the same time, our hope is to enable students, faculty and staff to continue research, teaching and scholarship to the greatest extent possible.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com