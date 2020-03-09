The firms were among nine recipients of $2.7 million awarded by the state Department of Transportation through a grant program that supports projects to increase industrial rail access with the aim of helping the economy and — by reducing truck volume — easing traffic congestion and enhancing the environment.

JSB Industries, a baked goods manufacturer, last month completed construction of a rail spur that allows the company to bring raw materials from the Midwest to its Lawrence factory in freight rail cars. Broco Oil is building a new rail spur to expand the volume of fuels delivered to its biodiesel plant in Haverhill from an Iowa supplier.

Two industrial firms are helping boost freight rail service in the Merrimack Valley region with support from the state.

JSB Industries, which also has a plant in Chelsea, where it is based, will receive $270,000 and Haverhill-based Broco Oil, $500,000. The program requires a minimum 40 percent match by recipients.

“We are very excited,” said Brian Anderson, vice president for purchasing at JSB Industries, noting that due to the firm’s overall $2.5 million project, all the sugar and flour used in its Lawrence baking operations can now arrive by freight rail.

Completed in February, the new 150-foot spur runs from the rear of the Andover Street plant to a Pan Am Railways’ yard, where it will connect with the freight operator’s mainline. JSB anticipates up to 150 freight cars — the equivalent of 750 trucks — will travel annually to and from the plant.

Since shipping costs are built into the price of those materials, Anderson said the new spur will generate savings JSB can use to expand its business. The company will still use trucks to deliver its finished products for now, but hopes eventually to ship some by rail.

JSB manufactures frozen and packaged baked goods supplied nationwide to convenience stores, supermarkets, schools, health-care facilities, and other outlets. Best known for its muffins, the company also makes bagels and gourmet cookies, among other products.

Founded as Muffin Town in Winthrop in 1978, JSB added facilities in several locations until consolidating at a 100,000-square-foot plant opened in Chelsea in 2000. To meet growing demand, it opened its 85,000-square-foot Lawrence plant in 2011.

The 350-employee firm expects to hire another 10 to 20 workers due to the anticipated expansion.

Broco Oil manufactures and distributes biodiesel fuel, a blend of plant-based and diesel oil that is marketed as a more environmentally-sustainable alternative to regular diesel, according to Guy Brenahan, the company’s director of railroad operations.

Navy Seabee veteran Bob Brown and his wife, Angela, began the business as a diesel oil supplier in 2007, switching to biodiesel in 2017 when the company purchased a previous heating oil business that had operated on the Hale Street site.

Broco Oil began full operations last year after a major upgrade to the property that included reactivating an idle rail spur connecting its yard to a Pan Am Railways connection point, and installing three 30,000-gallon storage tanks for blending plant-based and diesel oils into biodiesel fuel.

The new project, which began in January and is set for completion June 30, involves constructing a second, 541-foot spur that will connect to the existing spur, allowing for two rail cars to unload at the same time. The overall $883,000 project also calls for installing a new temperature-controlled railcar off-loading system.

“It’s taking trucks off the road that we otherwise would have had to use,” Bresnahan said, adding that the project also will increase the volume of plant-based oil delivered to the site, allowing Broco to expand its business and hire 10 new employees.

Brown, whose company’s biodiesel is used to fuel homes, businesses, construction equipment, and marine vessels, in an e-mail hailed the grant program as “an important and effective public/private partnership program that incentivizes the expansion of freight rail commerce.”

