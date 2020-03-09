Lifespan hospitals include Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital, both in Providence. Hasbro Children’s Hospital and Bradley Hospital, a psychiatric hospital for children, will allow one parent to visit.

PROVIDENCE -- No visitors will be allowed in adult units at Lifespan hospitals in Rhode Island in an attempt to halt the spread of coronavirus, the state’s largest hospital group announced Monday.

Patients arriving at emergency rooms will be limited to one accompanying adult, and that person’s duration of stay in patient areas will be minimized.

“We have decided after great deliberation to take this step in these highly unusual circumstances to protect our patients and our workforce," said Dr. Timothy J. Babineau, president and CEO of Lifespan. “We understand this is a great hardship to both patients and families, but we know that older and sicker people are most vulnerable to this novel coronavirus, and after careful evaluation of the evolving risks of transmission, we felt it was the most prudent thing to do.”

Lifespan said care teams will be able to make exceptions in specific circumstances, such as end-of-life care or patients in need of a medical guardian or decision-maker. Patients and families should discuss any special requirements with their care team.

Lifespan urged the public to take precautions such as washing hands often with soap and water; avoiding touching eyes, nose, and mouth; covering your cough; sneezing into your elbow; avoiding close contact with sick people; disinfecting objects and surfaces that are touched frequently such as phones and doorknobs; and staying home if you are sick.

