“The four families of these young victims were impacted irretrievably and permanently by Naiquan Hamilton’s actions on that day,” Cruz said. “With the enormity of their loss and their extreme grief in common, these families have come together and formed a tight-knit group of support. I hope that Mr. Hamilton will go on to become a productive member of society and live his life in a way that honors the four lives that he took away.”

Naiquan D. Hamilton, 19, was sentenced by Brockton Juvenile Judge Dana Gershengorn to the maximum sentence of commitment to the state Department of Youth Services until he turns 20, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said in a statement.

A Stoughton man who crashed his car almost two years ago in East Bridgewater, killing four fellow teenagers, was sentenced in a Brockton court Monday to juvenile detention until he turns 20, officials announced.

On Feb. 12, a jury found Hamilton guilty on four counts of motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, the statement said. Hamilton was found not guilty on four counts of manslaughter by motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs and four counts of motor vehicle homicide while under the influence of drugs.

Around 4:06 p.m. on May 19, 2018, East Bridgewater officers received reports of a car that had crashed into a tree at 558 West St., prosecutors said. Firefighters and police found the car with five male occupants in it, three of whom were pronounced dead at the scene: Christopher Desir, 17, of Brockton; Eryck Sarblah, 17, of Stoughton; and Nicholas Joyce, 16, of Stoughton. Another youth, later identified as David Bell, 17, of Stoughton, was brought to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Hamilton, the driver, was brought to a hospital in Brockton before being taken to Boston Medical Center for treatment, the statement said. He was 17 years old at the time of the crash.

State Police and East Bridgewater police investigated the crash, officials said.

Assistant District Attorneys Russel Eonas and Richard Lineham prosecuted the case, the statement said.

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.