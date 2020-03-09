A man and woman were rescued from a burning Holliston home and taken to a hospital Sunday morning, fire officials said in a statement on Facebook.
Holliston firefighters received a call at 5:45 a.m. that two residents were trapped inside a burning home on Carl Road, officials said.
Firefighters arrived at the scene and found one of the residents on the roof of a garage that was attached to the home. The resident had left the home through a second floor window, where another resident was later removed from, fire officials said. Both residents were brought to the ground by a ladder.
The residents, an 81-year-old man and a 78-year-old woman, were taken to MetroWest Medical Center, Framingham to be treated for injuries sustained in the fire, authorities said. Officials have not yet released their conditions.
One firefighter was treated at the scene for a minor hand injury and two police officers were taken to MetroWest to be evaluated for smoke inhalation, fire officials said.
The fire broke out inside the home’s basement but was quickly knocked down, firefighters said. Crews cleared the scene by 8:08 a.m., they said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
