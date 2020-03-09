A man and woman were rescued from a burning Holliston home and taken to a hospital Sunday morning, fire officials said in a statement on Facebook.

Holliston firefighters received a call at 5:45 a.m. that two residents were trapped inside a burning home on Carl Road, officials said.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and found one of the residents on the roof of a garage that was attached to the home. The resident had left the home through a second floor window, where another resident was later removed from, fire officials said. Both residents were brought to the ground by a ladder.