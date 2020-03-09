“As he slashed the workforce . . . derailments have gone through the roof," said Brian Doherty, secretary-treasurer of the Building & Construction Trades Council of the Metropolitan District, which bargains on behalf of several unions for Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority workers.

The union workers and other advocates presented new data, obtained through a public records request, that show a roster of maintenance workers in one bargaining unit has shrunk by about 17.4 percent since Governor Charlie Baker took office, from 407 employees in 2014 to 336 in 2019.

A coalition of labor groups rallied outside state transportation offices Monday, protesting staff cuts over the last several years in some departments that they say have made the MBTA less safe.

While the MBTA has acknowledged it needs to hire more maintenance workers and inspectors, officials said the data presented by the labor groups accounts for some, but not all, maintenance work and stressed that hiring is already rising.

The labor group said the departments that saw the cuts under Baker maintain station infrastructure like platforms, electrical systems, and paint, and handle some maintenance work on trains and tracks.

Using the slogan “Safe Transit Now,” the union group is also launching a television ad calling for increased hiring.

But in a sign that the coalition aims to build ties with riders and transit advocates, speakers at Monday’s rally also called for the MBTA to discount fares for low-income riders, a longtime idea that has never been enacted.

Workers also railed against privatization as the MBTA considers outsourcing driving and maintenance work on 60 new buses that are expected to join the fleet later this year.

At least 100 people attended the downtown rally before an MBTA board meeting, emphasizing a recent report from former high-ranking transit officials that faulted the T for an inadequate focus on safety.

The report said financial belt-tightening "has resulted in the inability to accomplish required maintenance and inspections,” as well as in low employee morale.

Shortly after that report was issued, bus maintenance workers publicly criticized the T form they said, reneging on promises to improve conditions at maintenance facilities, leaving employees in dreary and unsafe garages. The T has since pledged again to improve conditions.

The T has said it took the safety report seriously and plans to hire more workers to address the shortcomings, while also allowing the transit system to handle major infrastructure projects more quickly. MBTA spokesman Michael Verseckes acknowledged “a reduction in the number of some positions since 2015,” in part because of a voluntary retirement program in 2017.

But officials on Monday also defended themselves, saying the pace of hiring for maintenance positions across the system has increased significantly in the last year — including 36 new workers in the power systems department, bringing the total to 252; 19 in maintenance of way, which handles track work, for a total of 299; and nine in signals maintenance, increasing the count to 165.

“We are hiring at a rate at the MBTA that is unprecedented in recent memory,” general manager Steve Poftak said. “The word ‘cuts’ keeps being used. We are hiring far and above where we were before.”

Poftak also said Baker’s budget request for the upcoming fiscal year, which would increase fees on ride-hail services to bring new revenue to the T, would allow it “to hire hundreds of additional employees, all of whom will be dedicated to important safety and maintenance work.”

Baker’s transportation secretary, Stephanie Pollack, on Monday said she supported this level of hiring, but said the T also needs “output measures” to show that the increased hiring has a positive impact.

“What are we getting from these investments?” she said. “How many inspections? How many preventive service measures? How many [transit] service hours? What are we buying?”

The T on Monday also finalized a preliminary budget for the fiscal year that begins in July, ironing out “aspirational” requests from various departments to balance a potential shortfall. The $2.3 billion budget includes funding for more than 300 additional workers in safety roles, including preventive maintenance.

The MBTA also said it has crafted a potential fix for a problem that last week took two brand-new Orange Line trains off the tracks. But because testing is still needed, officials said they could not offer a timeline of when the trains would return to service.

