In a statement, the Florida Highway Patrol said the driver, Lucas Dos Reis Laurindo, was taken into custody by federal authorities on Feb. 28, 10 days after the fatal crash in Kissimmee, Fla. near Disney World, for an alleged “visa violation.” He’s currently being held at the Glades County jail, the release said.

Florida authorities have issued a ticket for careless driving to a 26-year-old man involved in a devastating crash there that killed four members of a vacationing Whitman family, and the motorist has also been jailed for an alleged immigration violation, officials said Monday.

The statement from the highway patrol said he was driving a 2016 Ram 3500 truck on Route 429 at 5:29 p.m. on Feb. 18. Traffic slowed due to congestion, the statement said, but Dos Reis Laurindo allegedly “failed to slow” as he approached a 2020 Toyota Sienna van and rear-ended that vehicle.

The van overturned on its side, the highway patrol said, and two other vehicles were struck after the initial collision. Killed in the van were 5-year-old Scarlett Smith; her mother, 41-year-old Julie Smith of Whitman; and Julie’s mother, 76-year-old Josephine Fay of Weymouth. Scarlett’s brother, 11-year-old Jaxon Smith, was airlifted to a local hospital, where he later died.

“The investigation included the actions of Mr. Dos Reis Laurindo at the time of the crash as well as his driver’s license status,” the statement said, adding that investigators determined he was at fault for the collision. " ... Under Florida law, the strongest charge that could be made against him, is a ticket issued for careless driving."

He was issued the ticket last week, according to the statement, which didn’t specify a monetary fine.

“The Florida Highway Patrol has been in contact with the families involved in this horrific crash and continues to send our condolences, as they recover,” the statement said.

Emily Sweeney, Hannah Krueger and John R. Ellement of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.