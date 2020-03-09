Schools Superintendent Anna Nolin and Natick Public Health Director James White said they were notified of the parent’s status Sunday afternoon. They closed Natick High School Sunday evening so another round of cleaning could be done before students returned to school on Monday, according to a statement posted on the Natick Public Schools website.

The person was one of 27 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, according to the state Department of Public Health. As of Sunday, there was only one confirmed case of COVID-19.

“We were also notified that both students are healthy and not exhibiting any symptoms and were directed to remain out of school,” the statement said. “Additionally, the family made a decision to keep the students out of school prior to this becoming a presumptive case. The children and family are following the quarantine protocol from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (MDPH) until cleared to return to school."

Custodians wore protective gear while cleaning the high school, and deep cleaning and disinfecting has also been taking place daily in all school buildings and buses, officials said in the statement.

Similar cleaning efforts were conducted in the Newton Public Schools before they opened for class on Monday, officials said.

A parent of a Newton Public Schools student was also among the presumptive positive COVID-19 cases announced by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Sunday afternoon.

“The family is complying with the self-quarantine protocol provided MDPH, and the Newton Health and Human Services Department is following up with any additional contacts of this case." Newton officials said in a statement Monday. "The student does not have symptoms of COVID-19.”

“The NPS Facilities Department conducted cleaning and disinfecting at the school prior to opening on Monday. NPS has strengthened cleaning protocols at all schools, with a focus on high touch points. NPS is closely monitoring hand towel and soap dispensers to ensure regular refill and has purchased a large supply of hand sanitizer to be distributed to all schools.”

