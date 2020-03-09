“No Exit” is scheduled to run through March 29 but its stint at the Auburndale Library has already come to a close following opening night and a Sunday matinee performance. Similar to the company’s previous performances over the last six years, the location of the production is set to be hosted by various spaces in or around the Newton area, including the Weston Art and Innovation Center, two churches, Gregorian Rugs, Dunn Gaherin’s Pub and Restaurant, as well as the living room of a Waban couple.

The Auburndale Community Library recently hosted the opening night of Newton Nomadic Theater’s adaptation of Sartre’s existentialist play, “No Exit.” The production, which ran for approximately 90 minutes, marked Nomadic actress Noni Lewis’s directorial debut and saw Linda Goetz, Sarah Morrisette, Slava Tchoul and Matt Winberg bring Sartre’s cast of four to life.

The work of Jean Paul Sartre typically appears in libraries, but not quite like this.

The Newton Nomadic Theater does not rely upon a consistent venue. Instead, the company relies on the hospitality of various spaces in or around Newton.

“We use all borrowed spaces, so in one way we work like a community theater, with no staff. There’s no paid positions, it’s all volunteers,” said Jerry Reilly, who co founded the Theater in 2014 along with Goetz. “But, the actors are all professional. We have this great thing going, where it looks like a community theater and then people come in and they’re always blown away because the acting is different than that.”

Reilly said that he was inspired to start the theater company when he realized that there was talent abound in Upper Falls, where he resides. One of those actors was Goetz, so he asked her if she would be interested in starting a theater with him.

“I’d like to say that we had this clear, genius plan, but we didn’t,” Reilly said. “We stumbled into this. Because we didn’t have a place — a theater — we started asking around and we stumbled on this model and there’s no other theater around, that I know of, that does this and it’s magic for us.”

Reilly and Goetz are both raising children in Upper Falls. Goetz said that her involvement with the Nomadic Theater has been “very rewarding,” not just because she can remain close to her son, but also because of how she has gotten to know her community.

“It’s right in the backyard. I get to know people in Newton who I probably would have never met if not for this,” said Goetz. “People in the audience, people who volunteer their houses, volunteers who come in and help us. For me, it’s been great.”

Reilly said that he operates on the business side of the company, while Goetz mostly works to recruit the talent — which often includes herself — for the Theater’s productions. According to Reilly, while the company does rely on consistent acting and directorial talent, they try to bring in new faces to “keep the new blood coming in."

As for rehearsal spaces for the Theater’s productions, Reilly said that it’s “always been a bit of a struggle.” They rely mostly on donated spaces not only for their actual shows, but for their readings and run throughs.

“The whole thing depends on a network of people in the community who support us,” said Reilly.

Lewis sat in the director’s seat for the first time for “No Exit,” but has previously worked with the Nomadic Theater as an actress. She said that she read the play when she was in her early 20s and fell in love with the “characters, the situation and the script.”

Lewis first read one of the British translations of the play and said that her adaptation of “No Exit” came from meshing both the British and American translations. As a director, she said that she was given a “leg up” because she had worked with most of the cast before and because she understood the “confines of the theater.” Additionally, she said that “a lot of people” had the same reaction when she chose Sartre’s play for her debut — disbelief.

“Everybody worries about ‘No Exit’ being this big, existential Jean Paul Sartre,” Lewis said. “I really wanted to throw that out the window immediately, because what makes this play interesting to me is the fact that these people are just people and they obviously are flawed.”

According to Reilly, the company has “no idea what their next show will be, who will be in it, or when it will run.” He said that it is most likely that their next production will likely be another show with a similar five-week run in late spring.

When a Newton Nomadic Theater production is not on tour, the company hosts “Nomad Story Slams.” These events are modeled after the Moth Radio Hour, which invites participants to share five-minute, true stories. When mayoral and city council elections are held in Newton, contestants are invited to do the same as well.

“The deal is that anybody can come in the door, throw their name in the hat and tell a true story. They’re great nights and it’s just regular people telling their stories,” Reilly said. “Three years ago, we had a big election in Newton. Two weeks before the election, we got all the candidates for mayor and city council to come and people loved it. Now, if you’re running for office in Newton, you have to come tell us a story.”

For tickets and more information, visit newtonnomadictheater.org

Zoe Allen can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com.








