Police were justified in fatally shooting 41-year-old Juston Root on Feb. 7 in Brookline after Root, who had a history of mental illness, earlier pulled a replica firearm on a Boston police officer outside Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s office said Monday.

In a report on the violent confrontation, Morrissey’s office wrote that the “use of force by police in Brookline was objectively reasonable” when officers opened fire on Root near the intersection of Route 9 and Hammond Street in the Chestnut Hill section of Brookline.

Authorities have said previously that before Root was killed, he brandished a “very realistic-looking” fake gun outside Brigham and Woman’s in Boston, aiming it at close range at one Boston police officer, who fired at Root, as did a second officer. The initial confrontation between Root and the first officer was captured on video.