In the wee hours of the morning on Feb. 26 — around 2:40 a.m., to be more precise — Bridgewater police received a 911 call from a man named Herkins Francois who was driving his pregnant wife to the hospital because she was in labor. Their two children were in the car with them. But he didn’t think they were going to make it. Police told Francois to get off of Route 24 and sent police and paramedics to help. Francois pulled into the Home Depot parking lot on Pleasant Street, and Officer Michael Clark and Police K-9 Officer Steven Kingsley were the first to arrive at the scene. They helped Latonia Francois deliver their baby in the back seat of the car. Herkins Xavier Francois Jr. was born weighing 6 pounds 13 ounces. Police said mother and baby were both healthy and were taken to Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital for evaluation. On March 6 Herkins and Latonia Francois brought their children and newborn son to the Bridgewater Police Station to thank Clark and Kingsley. “It’s not every day that in this line of work you get to help deliver a baby,” Clark said. “I’m just happy that he and mom are healthy and happy.” Clark and Kingsley even got to take a photo with the baby. “It was great to reunite with the family and see baby Herkins again," Kingsley said.

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

UNHAPPY CUSTOMER

At 1:27 a.m. Jan. 26, Bridgewater police received a 911 call from the manager at McDonald’s who reported that a customer walked up to the drive-through window and got extremely upset when the staff refused to take his order. So upset, in fact, that he “threw a trash can at the window after being denied walk-up service,” according to a tweet by police. The man was issued a no-trespass order and told not to come back to the restaurant.

I KNOW YOU HAVE IT

At 5:38 p.m. Feb. 17, Brookline police officers responded to a business on Beacon Street to investigate a report of a stolen cellphone. The victim told police she left her phone in the bathroom and when she came back to get it, it was gone. But the phone didn’t get far, because soon after it disappeared, the victim heard it ringing inside a woman’s bag. The woman with the bag had used the bathroom after her and was confronted by the victim. The suspect “eventually admitted to taking the cellphone,” police wrote in a blog post. The woman, who had several warrants out for her arrest, was taken into custody and charged with larceny.





STRIP CLUB SCUFFLE

At 10:02 p.m. March 1, police received a 911 call from a cellphone at the Golden Banana on Route 1 in Peabody. There appeared to be some type of disturbance at the strip club, but the call got disconnected. When dispatch tried calling back, no one picked up and it went directly to the person’s voice mail. Police arrived and the responding officers reported a “brawl involving 5-6 females" at the strip club. The fight was broken up, police documented the incident, and an ambulance was called to evaluate the women who received minor injuries.

TREE-RELATED GRAFFITI

At 7:45 a.m. Feb. 24, Wellesley police Officer Kathy Poirier spoke with a woman who works at the Hunnewell Elementary School. She said that back in January the town’s Park and Tree Division had removed a large oak tree from the property due to safety concerns, and then an unknown individual took it upon themselves to write some graffiti on the ground in front of the school in reference to “the age of the tree and questioning if it was necessary to take it down," according to the police report. The incident is under investigation.





















































Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.