US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appeared at a “Women Who Empower” talk at Northeastern University on Monday, criticizing the White House administration’s response to the coronavirus outbreak as the Dow plummeted.

“What we know about the Dow is they want certainty. They want to have confidence that there is a plan and I think that what is happening there is a reflection of the lack of confidence," Pelosi said. “We would hope that what is coming out of the White House would be more consistent with what the health advisors are putting forth. And we’re very proud that we were able to pass last week in a strong bipartisan way an $8.3 billion legislation to help address this challenge.”