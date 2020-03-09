State Police on Sunday identified the man killed in a car crash in Wales on Saturday as 44-year-old Liam Boehne.

Boehne, a resident of Wales, was driving a 2010 Toyota Rav4 on Hollow Road when he crashed into a utility pole, according to a State Police statement on Saturday.

Troopers responded to the reported crash around 11:22 a.m. Saturday, and Boehne was taken to Wing Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.