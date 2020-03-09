State Police on Sunday identified the man killed in a car crash in Wales on Saturday as 44-year-old Liam Boehne.
Boehne, a resident of Wales, was driving a 2010 Toyota Rav4 on Hollow Road when he crashed into a utility pole, according to a State Police statement on Saturday.
Troopers responded to the reported crash around 11:22 a.m. Saturday, and Boehne was taken to Wing Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Boehne was the only person in the car.
State Police are continuing to investigate what caused the crash.