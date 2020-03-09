A declaration that an emergency exists allows the state government to ease certain regulations so it can respond more quickly, such as buying supplies or hiring more workers to help local health officials.

Declaring a state of emergency "gives us more tools in our toolbox,” Raimondo said. “Specifically, it will enable us to better tap into resources of the National Guard, if necessary. It will make sure that we are first in line for any federal resources, and it gives us more degrees of freedom to address the virus if and as the need arises.”

PROVIDENCE -- Governor Gina M. Raimondo has declared a state of emergency in Rhode Island as the state tries to contain an outbreak of the coronavirus.

There already is a team of five specialists from the federal Centers for Disease Control in the state, where four people have been infected and 290 people are now quarantined.

Three students at Brown University are being tested for the virus, which causes a respiratory illness known as Covid-19, and are isolated pending the results of that test. Lifespan, the health agency that runs five hospitals in Rhode Island, stopped visits to patients last week.

And state health officials continue to instruct nursing home operators to protect their elderly residents, who are at high risk for dying from the infection, by banning visitors who are younger than 18; traveled internationally in the previous 14 days; currently feel sick; or are having symptoms such as cough, fever, chills, runny nose, stuffy nose, sore throat, or shortness of breath.

They also have told the homes to screen everybody -- including employees, visitors, and vendors -- who enters their facilities for signs of illness or risk for Covid-19.

The outbreak grew out of a trip to Europe, including Italy, by a group of students, staff, and teachers from Saint Raphael Academy, in Pawtucket, during February school vacation. Three people on that trip -- a male in his 40s, a teenage girl, and a woman who lives in Norfolk County in Massachusetts but works at Saint Ray’s -- fell ill and tested positive.

The fourth person was not connected to the trip: She works at the Smithfield Avenue Nursery School in Pawtucket and apparently contracted the illness after she had direct contact in late February with a person in New York with a confirmed case, Rhode Island health officials said Friday night.

The man who contracted the state’s first case of coronavirus remains hospitalized in stable condition, and he is continuing to improve, Alexander-Scott said. The other who tested positive remain at home with mild symptoms, health officials said.

Another 53 Rhode Islanders have tested negative for the virus, according to Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, while test results are pending for six others.

