The American Red Cross is helping six people who were displaced by a fire in their Dorchester home Sunday night, according to a statement from the Boston Fire Department.
Firefighters responded to the three-family house at 25-27 Bloomington St. around 7:40 p.m. and saw smoke coming from the building. No residents or first responders were injured. A cat also escaped safely.
The estimated cost of damages is about $75,000, according to the department.
