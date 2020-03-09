More than 1.4 million Massachusetts voters cast ballots in the Democratic presidential primary on Super Tuesday, setting a new state record for turnout, according to state officials.
Secretary of State William F. Galvin said Monday that the 1,417,498 ballots cast on March 3 topped the previous high-water mark set in 2008, when voters cast 1,352,157 ballots in the Democratic primary between Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.
Even with the record-showing, it wasn’t the busiest presidential primary day the state has seen. With 276,811 ballots cast in the Republican primary and a smattering more for the Libertarian and Green-Rainbow races, the 1.7 million total fell short of the sums from both 2008 and 2016, when more than 1.8 million total votes were counted across all party primaries.
In all, about 37.1 percent of the state’s 4.58 million voters showed up to the ballot box last week. That was also a smaller share than in 2016, 2008, and 1980, according to data compiled by Galvin’s office.
The 2016 primary, in particular, was fueled by interest on the GOP side, where voters cast 637,703 ballots — more than double this year.
Galvin had predicted a record showing of voters in this year’s Democratic primary, where a fast-changing race and narrowing field had spurred already intense interest. Joe Biden, the former vice president, ultimately stunned the state by topping Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont and third-place finisher Senator Elizabeth Warren.
The showing added to Biden’s Super Tuesday haul of victories, and helped push Warren from the race, after she struggled both at home and across the country, never winning a single state’s primary before suspending her campaign on Thursday.
