More than 1.4 million Massachusetts voters cast ballots in the Democratic presidential primary on Super Tuesday, setting a new state record for turnout, according to state officials.

Secretary of State William F. Galvin said Monday that the 1,417,498 ballots cast on March 3 topped the previous high-water mark set in 2008, when voters cast 1,352,157 ballots in the Democratic primary between Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

Even with the record-showing, it wasn’t the busiest presidential primary day the state has seen. With 276,811 ballots cast in the Republican primary and a smattering more for the Libertarian and Green-Rainbow races, the 1.7 million total fell short of the sums from both 2008 and 2016, when more than 1.8 million total votes were counted across all party primaries.