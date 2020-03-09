“There was blood everywhere and everyone was covered in blood,” Goldman said. “It was very difficult to determine how many people were injured at first. But we got it under control very quickly.”

Police were notified around 5 p.m. that a 50-year-old man had stabbed two people he knew at a home at 128 First St., police said.

A man was arrested after allegedly stabbing two people during a domestic dispute in Leominster Sunday while a young girl was in the home, Leominster Police Chief Michael Goldman said.

Two victims, a 28-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman, were taken to the hospital with serious stab wounds, Goldman said.

“We believe they are not in life-threatening condition,” Goldman said.

Goldman said a 12-year-old girl was in the home at the time of the incident.

The suspect, whose name police have not yet released, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Goldman said more charges will likely follow.

The suspect was admitted to an intensive care unit yesterday with health problems and signs of blunt force trauma not related to the incident, Goldman said.

He will be arraigned once he is released from the hospital or from his hospital bed, Goldman said.

