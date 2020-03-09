They’re both charged with civil rights violation with injury and assault and battery, and Ennamorati is additionally charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, a shod foot, according to prosecutors and legal filings.

The defendants, Jenny Leigh Ennamorati and Stephanie M. Armstrong, both 25, were released on personal recognizance during their arraignment in East Boston Municipal Court, according to legal filings. Not guilty pleas were entered on their behalf.

Two white women were arraigned Monday on civil rights violations for an alleged attack on a Hispanic woman and her daughter on Feb. 15 in East Boston, an altercation in which the suspects allegedly told the pair to “speak English” and “go back to your [expletive] country,” records show.

In phone interviews after the hearing, their attorneys said their clients deny the charges.

“She did nothing wrong, and there’s a video tape to prove it,” said William J. Barabino, a lawyer for Armstrong, adding that his client is openly gay and an advocate for “anybody who is marginalized or feels marginalized.”

The video footage, Barabino said, shows Ennamorati get into a confrontation with one alleged victim, while Armstrong is “behind them. Even in the video you can see that she’s simply walking and has her hoodie on. ... The video is accurate. She didn’t touch anybody.”

Ennamorati’s lawyer, Paul J. Anthony, said his client also denies wrongdoing.

“She was accused of a hate crime,” Anthony said. “No matter what the outcome, she’s always going to have that cloud hanging over her head.”

Ennamorati and Armstrong allegedly attacked a 46-year-old woman and her 15-year-old daughter during the incident in Maverick Square, an attack that was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and triggered a demand by community activists for more attention to hate crime issues by law enforcement in East Boston.

The video footage was later released by the advocacy group Lawyers for Civil Rights.

During a news conference last month, the mother, who identified herself only as Ms. Vasquez, told reporters that her assailants shouted, “This is America," ordered her and her daughter to speak English, and shouted that they should “go back to your [expletive] country.”

“We were punched, bitten,” she said through a Spanish interpreter, at times fighting back tears. “My daughter was punched in the head.”

She said her daughter was frightened and hasn’t been able to sleep well since the incident.

“My family and I are afraid,” Vasquez said. But “we refuse to live in fear. We refuse to stay silent, as we were attacked based on our race, our language, and our identity.”

According to a police report, officers arrived at Maverick Square at 8:45 p.m. and spoke with all concerned parties. Police described the suspects as white women who “admitted that they had been drinking and acting belligerent.”

Armstrong and Ennamorati acknowledged getting into a scuffle with Vasquez and her daughter, but said they were the victims. They said they heard Vasquez and her daughter laughing and speaking Spanish and believed the pair were “making fun of them,” the report says.

The women told police they “engaged in a verbal argument,” then one of the Vasquezes punched one of them in the face. One of the women said she “defended herself by fighting back,” according to the report.

But the Vasquezes told police they were attacked without provocation by the women while speaking in Spanish and believed the women thought they were making fun of them. One of the Vasquezes had a large scratch on her cheek and a laceration on her right thumb from being bitten during the struggle, according to the report.

Two witnesses told police the women attacked the Vasquezes and one described being punched in the face three times while trying to separate the two pairs of women.

In a statement last month announcing the charges, Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said the mother and daughter were the victims of a racially motivated attack.

They were targeted, Rollins said, because "they were laughing and speaking in Spanish. … Hate and intolerance do not belong in Suffolk County. The sense of right and privilege that these defendants must have felt to say these words of hate and racism, and then physically attack a mother and her daughter for laughing and speaking Spanish, it’s outrageous and reprehensible.”

Barabino, however, asserted in a court filing that Armstrong, who has no prior record, didn’t touch anyone.

“Ms. Armstrong only participated in the encounter to separate Ms. Vasquez and Ms. Ennamorati,” Barabino wrote, arguing that there’s no “credible evidence” that either suspect used “hateful language.” Barabino called Armstong “a person of peace and sincerity.”

Both defendants are due back in court April 28 for a probable cause hearing, according to court records.

