“It’s a beautiful, beautiful day. There’s nothing bad to say about it,” she said.

With a high of 71 degrees, the city fell short of its previous record for the day of 77 degrees set in 2016, according to Eleanor Vallier-Talbot, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norton. Although it didn’t shatter any records, Vallier-Talbot said there’s nothing to complain about.

A day after the beginning of Daylight Saving Time signaled warmer months to come, Bostonians left their jackets at home on Monday, basked in warm temperatures, and got a taste of the coming spring weather.

Providence broke its record Monday with a high of 72 degrees, two degrees above the previous record set in 2016, Vallier-Talbot said. Towns in the greater Boston area all experienced temperatures in the mid- to high 60s or low 70s, but no other records were broken.

Residents can expect scattered showers and cloudy weather Tuesday afternoon as a cold front from the Great Lakes region moves toward the state, Vallier-Talbot said. Showers will move toward Worcester and the Connecticut Valley region before reaching the eastern part of the state. Highs will be in the upper 60s, but they will not be as warm as Monday’s temperatures.

As the high pressure off the mid-Atlantic coasts shifts offshore Tuesday night, residents can expect dry, cool weather in the mid-60s Wednesday, according to Vallier-Talbot.

Starting early Friday, precipitation will move across the state, covering the entire Commonwealth by the afternoon, Vallier-Talbot said. Residents can expect temperatures in the 50s.

