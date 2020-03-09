Happy Monday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and as a Giants fan, I’d be glad to have Tom Brady back up Daniel Jones for a year. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com

If the Warwick City Council gets its way, politics in Rhode Island’s third-largest city could see a dramatic makeover later this year.

A resolution on tonight’s council agenda would ask the General Assembly to allow the city to add a ballot question in November asking voters to approve four-year terms for the mayor and City Council beginning next year. (Warwick’s officeholders currently have two-year terms.).

The argument in favor of four-year terms – especially for the mayor – is the need for continuity in city government. When a chief executive has to run for office every two years, it’s difficult to accomplish long-term goals – especially when there’s a need to raise taxes.

On the other hand, politicians tend to move quicker on their top priorities knowing that they’ll have to answer to voters every two years. Pawtucket and Woonsocket are among the cities that still have two-year terms for mayors.

There is one part of the proposal that could draw criticism, especially in a place like Warwick where there are vocal watchdogs who closely monitor city politics: It does not include term limits for the mayor or council.

By comparison, Providence and Cranston have rules that prohibit mayors from seeking a third 4-year term. Providence allows its councilors to serve three 4-year terms, and Cranston lets its councilors serve up to five 2-year terms.

