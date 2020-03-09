The guilty plea, along with a $53 million fine and a promise to leave the state were among the conditions of a negotiated plea bargain designed to bring legal resolution to a community still reeling from the disaster.

Columbia president Mark Kempic took the witness stand in US District court, swore an oath, and told the judge he was pleading guilty to a criminal felony charge, on behalf of the company, because it was guilty of reckless disregard and flagrant indifference to minimum safety standards.

Columbia Gas of Massachusetts on Monday formally took blame for failing to safeguard against over pressurization that it long knew could lead to “a dangerous and catastrophic” event like the explosions that rocked the Merrimack Valley in 2018 — and killed an 18-year-old.

Advertisement

Leonel Rondon, 18, was killed in the blasts that overtook Lawrence, Andover, and North Andover in September 2018.

Flames and explosions forced residents and business owners from their properties; 131 buildings were destroyed.

It all was avoidable, federal prosecutors said.

The company failed to monitor for over pressurization or heed warnings, and it knew at least one inexperienced field engineer was in over his head, federal prosecutor Neil Gallagher said.

The company’s reliance on inconsistent and outdated records and maps, along with lack of communication demonstrated “weak engineering management,” he said.

US District Court Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor scheduled a sentencing hearing for April 6.

Saylor said he wanted to ensure that victims who wanted to testify to financial and emotional harm would be able to participate.

“Given the current public health situation," Saylor said, in a nod to coronavirus, he would arrange for victims to testify at the sentencing hearing via telephone or video.

The $53 million fine was the largest-ever for a pipeline safety violation, federal prosecutors have said.

Advertisement

“From the very outset, the company accepted responsibility for the tragic events of Sept. 13, 2018,” the gas company’s lawyer, Alejandro Mayorkas, said after Monday’s hearing.

“Today’s entry of the guilty plea is another step in that process,” he said. “And we continue to move forward.”

According to the plea agreement, any profits the gas company’s parent, NiSource, sees from selling off its Massachusetts operations would go to a victims’ fund.

Last year, Columbia Gas reached a $143 million class-action settlement with residents and businesses.

Apart from that, it also paid $80 million to three of the affected communities.

The gas company also previously settled lawsuits brought by the Rondon and Figueroa families.

The Figueroas in Lawrence were among dozens injured in the explosions.

Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com or 617-929-1579. Follow her on Twitter @talanez.