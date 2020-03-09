Despite local institutions like the Massachusetts Institute of Technology temporarily banning events of a certain size in response to growing concerns about coronavirus, the city is not yet definitively saying whether Sunday’s parade, known for the throngs of green-clad revelers that fill Southie’s sidewalks, bars, and homes, will be cancelled.

The South Boston St. Patrick’s Day parade is slated for Sunday at 1 p.m. , starting outside the Broadway MBTA station.

With the spread of coronavirus prompting the cancellation of mass gatherings like sporting events throughout the world in recent weeks, will Boston nix one of its signature celebrations that draws hundreds of thousands as the case count in Massachusetts grows ?

Advertisement

Mayor Martin J. Walsh’s office said Monday that the coronavirus risk in the city remains low, but added that the situation is “evolving rapidly and changes day-to-day.”

The city is continuing to the monitor the situation, and will keep the public apprised with updates regarding special events, according to that office.

Officials said late last week there were no plans at that time to cancel mass gatherings like the parade and the Boston Marathon, which is scheduled for April 20.

Messages left with the parade organizers, the South Boston Allied War Veterans Council, were not immediately returned Monday morning.

Marc Lipsitch, an epidemiologist at Harvard University, said Monday that it would be irresponsible of the city to allow the parade to happen. Large gatherings, he said, are “classic ways to spread viruses.”

“Outdoors is maybe a little less dangerous than indoors, but there are still lots of people touching each other, being close together, coughing on each other,” he said.

Other large gatherings should stop, he said. Celtics and Bruins games should be cancelled, or the teams should consider playing before no crowds, he said.

Advertisement

“We need to protect our health care system from becoming overloaded,” said Lipsitch.

Lipsitch said that the annual Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections is being held virtually because of coronavirus concerns. He also said that another annual conference, a gathering of infectious disease modelers, slated for next month in Seattle, has been cancelled.

“The people who know about these topics are taking them very seriously,” he said. “We would be wise to follow their lead.”

Lipsitch cited Philadelphia’s response to the 1918 flu. That city waited too long to respond during that epidemic and faced some of its worst effects in the country in part because of that, he said.

Smithsonian has reported that in the midst of that epidemic more than a century ago, a Philadelphia World War I parade drew 200,000 people.

“Two days after the parade, the city’s public health director Wilmer Krusen, issued a grim pronouncement: ‘The epidemic is now present in the civilian population and is assuming the type found in naval stations and cantonments [army camps],’” that outlet reported in 2018.

Massachusetts has at least 28 total coronavirus cases, according to authorities. Of that figure, 27 are presumptive cases that were tested by the state lab and need confirmation by the US Centers for Disease Control; one has been confirmed by the CDC. At least nine of those cases involve Boston residents, according to the Boston Public Health Commission.

In Ireland, meanwhile, the March 17 St. Patrick’s Day parade in Dublin — an event that generally draws a huge crowd including thousands from overseas — has been cancelled.

Advertisement

A rugby match between Ireland and Italy slated for last Saturday in Dublin was cancelled because of coronavirus concerns.

Material from Bloomberg News and the Associated Press was used in this report.





Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.