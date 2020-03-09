Yet in 2020 there has been something about his campaign that has been, well, off. One example: Biden was speaking last Monday at a campaign event in Texas. The crowd was fired up; their man had been on a roll since winning South Carolina the week before. And this is what he said:

I know Joe Biden. Not well, but well enough to have a good chat when we ran into one another at the Irish embassy in Washington on St. Patrick’s Day last year. I must also confess to liking the former vice president. In 2015, I argued that he would win if he ran for president.

Advertisement

“We hold these truths to be self-evident. All men and women are … created by the … go … you know, you know, the thing.”

I hope you don’t need me to tell you that Thomas Jefferson’s preamble to the Declaration of Independence is a little more eloquent than that.

Earlier this year, the Atlantic ran a sympathetic story about Biden’s boyhood stutter, suggesting that this was the reason for his verbal stumbles — though Biden himself kept telling the author that this wasn’t the problem. Maybe one day they’ll make an Oscar-winning movie called “The Veep’s Speech.” Alternatively, Biden is 77, and it really, really shows.

These days many people in the United States struggle with basic arithmetic. On Thursday’s edition of “The 11th Hour,” TV host Brian Williams and Mara Gay, a member of the New York Times editorial board, both appeared to accept the claim that if Mike Bloomberg had distributed to his 327 million fellow Americans the amount he spent on his failed presidential campaign (over $500 million), each of us would have received more than a million dollars, as opposed to $1.53.

Advertisement

Well, here’s another one for Brian and Mara. What age would Biden be at the end of his time in the White House if he won this November, secured a second term in 2024, and did not kick the bucket along the way? That’s right: 86.

All of which only adds to the mystery of Biden’s political comeback. Prior to his victory in South Carolina on Feb. 29, Biden appeared to be out of it in both senses. By Wednesday morning, he was back where he began last year: the front-runner, with 627 delegates to Bernie Sanders’s 551. Not only did former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg and Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota drop out last week; they promptly pledged their support to Biden. Former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg followed suit, while Senator Elizabeth Warren declined to back Sanders, to whom she is closer on the issues, but with whom she has had her differences.

There have been primary comebacks before; indeed, an election year is incomplete without at least one. I remember vividly, as one of John McCain’s advisers in 2008, glumly anticipating his exit from the race only for his almost-broke campaign to turn around and propel him to the nomination after he won New Hampshire. It was that same state that made Bill Clinton “the comeback kid” in 1992.

But Biden lost New Hampshire, finishing in ignominious fifth place. To find a comeback this late in the game, you need to go back to the 1996 Republican nomination contest, when veteran Kansas senator Bob Dole went into the South Carolina primary having lost three states to the conservative firebrand Pat Buchanan.

Advertisement

The kingmaker then was Carroll Campbell, the state’s popular Republican governor. Just as House majority whip and South Carolina representative Jim Clyburn did for Biden, Campbell went all-in for Dole, signaling to the voters in the state and nationally that he alone had a shot at beating the incumbent president. Dole won South Carolina easily, after which he won every remaining contest with the exception of the Missouri caucuses.

Of course, Dole went on to lose to Clinton, so this is an analogy Biden would probably prefer to have a senior moment about. Yet I am not so sure he would lose to Trump if nominated.

The other key takeaway from last week is that the majority of Black voters backed Biden last week — and not just in South Carolina. As the brilliant young Black writer Coleman Hughes noted:

Black voters matter: the sharp nationwide drop in Black turnout between 2012 and 2016 was a decisive factor in Hillary Clinton’s defeat. But Black voters don’t necessarily gravitate toward Black candidates — otherwise Senators Kamala Harris and Cory Booker would have got further with their nomination bids.

In the coming months, the virulence and lethality of Covid-19 will almost certainly matter more than Biden’s charm and incoherence. A major outbreak in an American state and/or a recession caused by the global shock of the imminent pandemic could make Trump a one-term president.

Advertisement

St. Patrick’s Day is next week. If the luck of the Irish holds, Trump is about to be hit by a cross between Hurricane Katrina and Lehman Brothers and the man he derides as “Sleepy Joe” will duly oust him from the White House.

And if Covid-19 hits only the Democratic states of the coasts? If the economy stalls for a quarter but doesn’t crash? If the message sticks in the Midwest that coronavirus was a hoax? Then I fear we are in for one of the least intelligible concession speeches in … you know, the thing.

Niall Ferguson is the Milbank Family Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University.