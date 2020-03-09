It is encouraging that the Globe supports reform of host community agreements, by backing a bill that would give the Cannabis Control Commission oversight authority to review agreements between municipalities and cannabis license applicants (“Level the playing field in the marijuana industry,” Editorial, March 4). Up to this point, there was no consensus as to whose jurisdiction this fell under, and this ambiguity has caused confusion and frustration.
This bill would be a win for both transparency and supporting entrepreneurs. With the commission reviewing host community agreements to ensure that they are not exceeding the boundaries of the requirements of state law, applicants would be able to go through the licensing process with greater predictability and understanding of their obligations. For the broader cannabis market, this would mean fully realized inclusivity that can satisfy consumer demand.
With the commission at the helm of these agreements, there would be an established powerful ally for operators in the conversation, offering support and recourse for onerous conditions. This proactive approach would ensure greater transparency as well as a more level playing field for all. We appreciate the efforts by the House and hope the Senate takes action on this bill quickly.
David Torrisi
President
Commonwealth Dispensary Association
North Andover