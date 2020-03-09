It is encouraging that the Globe supports reform of host community agreements, by backing a bill that would give the Cannabis Control Commission oversight authority to review agreements between municipalities and cannabis license applicants (“Level the playing field in the marijuana industry,” Editorial, March 4). Up to this point, there was no consensus as to whose jurisdiction this fell under, and this ambiguity has caused confusion and frustration.

This bill would be a win for both transparency and supporting entrepreneurs. With the commission reviewing host community agreements to ensure that they are not exceeding the boundaries of the requirements of state law, applicants would be able to go through the licensing process with greater predictability and understanding of their obligations. For the broader cannabis market, this would mean fully realized inclusivity that can satisfy consumer demand.