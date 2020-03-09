There are many people among Democrats who believe that we ought to nominate a “unifier,” who will work with both parties to bring about change in Washington ( “For Democrats concerned with electability, Bernie Sanders is an unlikely answer,” Opinion, March 4). They seem to be missing an important point: The GOP doesn’t want to work with Democrats. Republicans have made that abundantly clear over the past 11 years or so. Led by Senator Mitch McConnell, they openly obstructed President Obama. Right now, McConnell is holding hundreds of House bills, many of them bipartisan. It is clear that the GOP wants to fight, not cooperate. Democrats would fare better if they sent a fighter into the ring as well.

Advertisement

Scituate





Hide the children, rally the patriots, and hoist the flag. Here comes Bernie, the Red Menace, strutting down Main Street to seize the factories, reeducate your kids, and poison Grandma’s apple pies. He probably hates baseball, too.

Hyperbole aside, Senator Sanders cares deeply about issues adversely affecting working families. In many ways, he wants to create a more equitable society. Please ignore the red-baiting by both Democrats and Republicans.

Peter Bartlett

Worcester