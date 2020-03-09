Of course, I don’t want Cruz — or anyone, of any political persuasion — to get sick. I just want Cruz and his fellow Republicans to view the coronavirus as a public health threat to us all — not as a hoax conjured by Democrats and the press to hurt President Trump. If it takes a personal brush with the coronavirus, so be it.

It’s no joke, but it sounds like one. The ever-unpopular Senator Ted Cruz of Texas has put himself into “ self-quarantine ,” following his exposure to a person infected with the coronavirus at a recent gathering of conservative activists.

Cruz was not the only one to come in contact with the infected attendee at last month’s Conservative Political Action Conference. Rep. Paul Gosar, a Republican from Arizona, is also under self-quarantine, after what he described as “sustained contact” with the infected individual. And, Matt Schlapp, the chairman of the American Conservative Union, confirmed he had also been in direct contact with the infected person — and also gripped hands with Trump. That put the president, as the Washington Post put it, “just two degrees of separation away from the virus that he has sought to minimize."

On Monday, a sign was posted to the Capitol Hill office door of Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., that reads, "This office is closed until further notice." On Sunday, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Gosar announced they are isolating themselves after exposure to a person who tested positive for the coronavirus. Padmananda Rama/Associated Press

Minimizing the coronavirus risk can be risky political business, as Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida found out. Days after the Republican congressman wore an enormous gas mask to mock a House vote on an emergency funding package for the coronavirus response, he offered condolences for a resident of his district who had died of Covid-19. Trump, however, continues to downplay the risk. On Monday, he tweeted about fake news; blamed a tanking stock market on arguments between Saudi Arabia and Russia over the price and flow of oil; and tried again to make light of the coronavirus outbreak, by noting that 37,000 Americans died last year from the common flu, versus 22 deaths so far from the coronavirus. He also accused New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, of attempting “political weaponization” of the health crisis.

No one, including me, should look at the coronavirus through the lens of political affiliation. Yet that has been a consistent theme from Trump.

After Washington Governor Jay Inslee, a Democrat, tweeted that Vice President Mike Pence had thanked his state for its efforts to combat the coronavirus, Trump called Inslee “a snake” for criticizing his administration’s response to the outbreak. Before that, Trump falsely claimed that efforts to quickly provide diagnostic tests to the American people were hindered by a Food and Drug administration rule put in place under President Obama. Experts told factcheck.org that’s not the case — and even it were, Trump could override any such rule.

This is not the way to lead and unite a worried country. And Republicans like Cruz must know that. They circled the wagons around Trump during the impeachment trial. Are they really going to circle the wagons around Trump as he praises himself for what little he has done in the face of an intensifying health crisis?

This could be a big moment for Cruz, who was once called “Lucifer in the flesh” by former House Speaker John Boehner. A New York Times profile from 2015 also described a scenario involving Cruz where “not a single Republican senator would support his demand for a roll call vote ... leaving Mr. Cruz standing on the Senate floor like a man with bird flu, everyone scattering to avoid him.”

Cruz doesn’t have bird flu, just exposure to the coronavirus. He said he had no symptoms, and didn’t meet the criteria for self-quarantine. “Nevertheless, out of an abundance of caution, and because of how frequently I interact with my constituents as a part of my job, and to give everyone peace of mind, I have decided to remain at my home in Texas this week, until a full 14 days have passed since the CPAC interaction,” he announced in a statement.

He also said people should take the coronavirus outbreak seriously. If only he would take that up seriously with Trump.

Joan Vennochi can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.