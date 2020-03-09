For example, a religious gathering in South Korea led to more than 2,000 cases of that religious group becoming infected, and many others who were infected by them. It makes sense at this time to discourage or even ban large gatherings and to close theaters, concert halls, and sporting events (or hold them without audiences).

Front-page stories are describing the challenges of responding to the growing contagion across the United States. One of the lessons learned from the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak in other countries is that gatherings can lead to so-called super-spreader events and that stopping them early makes a huge difference.

In Boston and other parts of the country, testing for local cases is just beginning. We don’t know how many cases there are, or the current risk of transmission. Someone sitting near you in a theater may be infected, and even if they are not manifesting symptoms, they may be contagious.

The difference between fighting an outbreak with and without a super-spreader event is stark.

Yaneer Bar-Yam

President

New England Complex Systems Institute

Cambridge





The T-riding experience gets a makeover

As a regular commuter on the MBTA, I have some heartening new observations (“T scrubs vehicles, stations,” Metro, March 6): My fellow travelers are fewer and more considerate; hardly anybody touches anybody else or anything (well, except for strap-hanging outliers eating potato chips and the other truly oblivious exceptions); the subway doesn’t smell like a subway anymore! In particular, the notorious olfactory assault in the Red Line-to-street-exit stairways of the Downtown Crossing station was gone, replaced by the scent of lemons. Yes, lemons. What a whiff.

To T management: Keep cleaning, even when the coronavirus has passed. This is a learning experience in customer satisfaction.

Can I actually be looking forward to my next T adventure? Park Street, here I come.

Paul Burstein

Winchester





Panic ensues (no, she is not talking about our reaction to gun violence)

It’s curious that, even though an estimated 85 people a day are killed by guns in the United States, a virus that has killed 11 US citizens is causing a panic, is keeping people indoors for safety, and has warranted a current federal funding proposal of more than $8 billion.

Ellen Ford

Weymouth